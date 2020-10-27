Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announced Their Engagement In The Most Fitting Way News Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announced Their Engagement In The Most Fitting Way
News

Drew Barrymore Brings Back Fan-Favorite 'Santa Clarita Diet' Character

Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond on _Santa Clarita Diet_
Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet fans will be thrilled to see Drew Barrymore revive her character, Sheila Hammond, on today's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

In a segment that's perfect for Halloween, Barrymore appears as Sheila, the blood-thirsty realtor on the now-defunct Netflix series. Sheila poses as a viewer and solicits the talk show host for advice on stain removal. With her hair, clothes, and surroundings splattered in blood, she poses her question with a crazed expression on her face.

"I have a stain dilemma," she says. "Any tips on how to get blood out of clothes, walls, hair, carpet, silverware?" asks Sheila. "You know what?" she continues, pointing at the blood-soaked hoodie she's wearing, "Let's just start with this sweatshirt."

"I'm pretty sure you should be calling the feds," Barrymore gently suggests.

It's a small but welcome fix for fans of the show. Santa Clarita Diet debuted in 2018 and ran for three seasons. The gory comedy followed a fictional couple, Sheila and Joel Hammond (played by Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant), who worked to hide the fact that Sheila was a flesh-eating (but high-functioning) zombie. Despite positive critical reviews and a loyal following, the series was canceled last year.

Not that Barrymore has had trouble finding a new gig. The Drew Barrymore Show debuted on CBS in mid-September, and despite having to produce a brand new show in the middle of a pandemic, the reception has been more than warm. In fact, the show is already the subject of wild rumors and speculation—and in the competitive talk show world, that's actually a good sign.

Perhaps Barrymore's warmth and optimism are the secrets to her success. Just take her response to Sheila:

"All the things you listed, and your passion for stain removal?" Barrymore asks Sheila. "You seem like my kind of girl. Best of luck to you."

