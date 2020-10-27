Drew Barrymore Brings Back Fan-Favorite 'Santa Clarita Diet' Character

Santa Clarita Diet fans will be thrilled to see Drew Barrymore revive her character, Sheila Hammond, on today's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
In a segment that's perfect for Halloween, Barrymore appears as Sheila, the blood-thirsty realtor on the now-defunct Netflix series. Sheila poses as a viewer and solicits the talk show host for advice on stain removal. With her hair, clothes, and surroundings splattered in blood, she poses her question with a crazed expression on her face.
"I have a stain dilemma," she says. "Any tips on how to get blood out of clothes, walls, hair, carpet, silverware?" asks Sheila. "You know what?" she continues, pointing at the blood-soaked hoodie she's wearing, "Let's just start with this sweatshirt."
"I'm pretty sure you should be calling the feds," Barrymore gently suggests.
It's a small but welcome fix for fans of the show. Santa Clarita Diet debuted in 2018 and ran for three seasons. The gory comedy followed a fictional couple, Sheila and Joel Hammond (played by Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant), who worked to hide the fact that Sheila was a flesh-eating (but high-functioning) zombie. Despite positive critical reviews and a loyal following, the series was canceled last year.
Not that Barrymore has had trouble finding a new gig. The Drew Barrymore Show debuted on CBS in mid-September, and despite having to produce a brand new show in the middle of a pandemic, the reception has been more than warm. In fact, the show is already the subject of wild rumors and speculation—and in the competitive talk show world, that's actually a good sign.
Perhaps Barrymore's warmth and optimism are the secrets to her success. Just take her response to Sheila:
"All the things you listed, and your passion for stain removal?" Barrymore asks Sheila. "You seem like my kind of girl. Best of luck to you."