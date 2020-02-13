How Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler Feel About Working Together

By Brianna Morton |

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler love working together on movies. They’ve starred together as love interests three times in the last 22 years. The famous duo are so crazy about each other that they plan on continuing to make movies together.

There was a special connection between Sandler and Barrymore that was apparent from the first time they met. Even before they met, Barrymore had grandiose plans for the two of them. In an interview with Howard Stern, via People, she said, “[I thought] ‘I want to be a modern weird Hepburn/Tracey old Hollywood couple.’” Their first meeting didn’t start off on the right foot, however.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s not-so-great first meeting

“We looked like the worst blind date you’ve ever seen,” Barrymore recalled. “I showed up with purple hair and a leopard coat and he was in his classic cargo pants.” Barrymore remembered telling the comedian, “Yeah, you’re going to have to see past all this.” Something obviously clicked between the two of them, wacky wardrobe notwithstanding, and the two began working together on The Wedding Singer.

That movie was the start of something wonderful between them, and over the years, they’ve gone on to star in 50 First Dates and Blended together as well. The two aren’t planning on slowing down on making movies any time soon. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Barrymore revealed that she and Sandler often text and talk on the phone, sometimes discussing possible new movies. She joked with host Andy Cohen, “Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond?’” Then, getting a little more serious, she revealed that there was a remake she had in mind for herself and Sandler. “I’m into Planes, Trains and Automobiles with me and Adam on Netflix.” Barrymore said she’d love to revise John Candy’s iconic role as Del Griffith.

The two share an unbreakable bond of friendship

Whatever the duo do together, it’s bound to be a wonderful experience for the old friends, who are still very close. In January, Sandler was honored as “best actor” at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala for his role in Uncut Gems. Barrymore was the one to present Sandler the award and her speech had Sandler choking back tears.

“This moment, honestly, couldn’t be more deserved. I know that everyone is rooting for you because you have earned everyone’s respect. You deserve the best, you give the best and you are the best. I love you very much,” she said. When Sandler went up on stage to accept the award, he returned the favor, telling Barrymore, “I love you, buddy. And I love your kids, and I love everything about you.” The love between them is so real, it’s no wonder they can’t stop making movies together.

Barrymore is single now, which means the tabloids are desperate for stories about her dating someone, even if those stories are totally untrue. Star reported in 2019 that Barrymore was dating a famous mystery man she’d met on a dating app. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and debunked it. Barrymore had stated on numerous occasions that she didn’t care for dating apps, which made us distrust the story from the beginning. We reached out to Barrymore’s rep, who was able to confirm our suspicions. The outlet’s story is completely fabricated. At least the tabloids haven’t made up a story about Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler… yet.