Drew And Jonathon Scott's Relationship 'Ruined' By Zooey Deschanel?

If Jonathan Scott can joke with his twin brother about the silly rumors about his relationship, clearly the brothers aren't odds over it. In fact, Gossip Cop has busted several other incorrect reports about Scott and Deschanel. Two months ago, the National Enquirer alleged Drew Scott warned his brother about dating Zooey Deschanel. Before that, the paper claimed Deschanel was only using Scott for “booty calls” to raise her celebrity profile. Gossip Cop debunked these ridiculous narratives. There isn’t any strife between the Scott brothers and Deschanel isn’t using her boyfriend for fame. She certainly doesn't need his help in the fame department, both are obviously very popular. Everything reported on these two in this paper is nonsense.