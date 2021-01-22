Drew And Jonathon Scott's Relationship 'Ruined' By Zooey Deschanel?

Zooey Deschanel’s romance with Jonathan Scott is something out of a fairytale, but has it caused problems between Scott and his twin brother, Drew? Gossip Cop investigated the rumor at the time. Now, we’re looking back on the story.
Last January, RadarOnline alleged Jonathan and Drew Scott were at war because of Jonathan’s relationship with Deschanel. The outlet claimed the Property Brothers stars were at odds because Drew was unhappy about his twin’s high-profile relationship. A source revealed the brothers "have always known they're more powerful as a pair, but now the pair is Jonathan and Zooey." The insider continued Jonathan was “hanging out with Hollywood stars, while Drew's fixing sinks.”
Gossip Cop wasted no time in clarifying the report. Jonathan and Drew Scott were not having a sibling feud over Jonathan’s relationship with Zooey Deschanel. In fact, Drew has been supportive of his brother dating the actress. As for Scott and Deschanel, the pair are still going strong. Recently, the real-estate entrepreneur wished his girlfriend a happy birthday with a sweet caption on Instagram:
Scott disclosed to SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show his personal life and the rumors surrounding him and Deschanel has become an inside joke between him and his brother.
We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew gives permission for Jonathan to wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew gives his nod to the relationship.' And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we’re like ... so is Drew my brother-daddy? Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life? I don't understand why this is news.
If Jonathan Scott can joke with his twin brother about the silly rumors about his relationship, clearly the brothers aren't odds over it. In fact, Gossip Cop has busted several other incorrect reports about Scott and Deschanel. Two months ago, the National Enquirer alleged Drew Scott warned his brother about dating Zooey Deschanel. Before that, the paper claimed Deschanel was only using Scott for “booty calls” to raise her celebrity profile. Gossip Cop debunked these ridiculous narratives. There isn’t any strife between the Scott brothers and Deschanel isn’t using her boyfriend for fame. She certainly doesn't need his help in the fame department, both are obviously very popular. Everything reported on these two in this paper is nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
