News

Drake Served A Questionable Mac And Cheese Dish At 34th Birthday Bash

Rapper Drake with mac and cheese
(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com, Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock.com)

Canadian rapper Drake turned 34 in style this past weekend by throwing himself a big blowout birthday celebration. But while the larger-than-life party was definitely pumping, it featured an odd menu option that has fans questioning the rapper’s culinary tastes.

Drizzy Knows How To Party

Photos posted to partygoers’ and fans’ social media feeds prove that the October 24th b-day soirée was a lavish, festive, and fun-filled affair. The celebration featured dancing, drinks, and a series of cakes topped with over-sized sparklers.

Drake looked happy and relaxed throughout the evening, eagerly mingling with his many guests as the party raged into the night. There's no question the rapper was enjoying the attention and giving all the attendees a night they'd never forget.

A Dubious Mac And Cheese Dish

But there was one aspect of the VIP bash that has Drizzy fans in a tizzy. After pictures of the party’s eclectic menu surfaced on social media, scores of people took to Twitter to express their disgust for one specific item—a mac-n-cheese dish made with raisins.

One fan wrote, “If I went to Drake’s birthday and got Mac n Cheese with raisins in it I’d honestly sue that man,” while another joked, “Drake puts raisins in his Mac and Cheese… That is… So sad. Lol.”

Plenty of other horrified foodies commented, as well:

Other offerings on the menu were a bit more mainstream and included chicken bolognese, fried calamari, steak frites, grilled shrimp, a caesar salad, and a sushi platter. There was also a baby kale salad and a grilled cauliflower dish for guests looking for healthier options.

Regardless of the food snafu, it looks like Drake’s birthday party was definitely an epic occasion! What do you think about this raisin-laden mac-n-cheese scandal—do you find it offensive or are fans overreacting?

