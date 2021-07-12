Drake Bell Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Child Endangerment, Here’s His Surprising Punishment

Gossip Cop

woman sitting on black chair in front of glass-panel window with white curtains Lifestyle You Are Not Alone In Your Struggles, Online-Therapy Can Help

Existing is challenging. And considering just how common mental health struggles are, therapy isn’t indulgent — it’s essential.

by Christina Raines
Doja Cat performs in a pink top and white skirt onstage News Doja Cat Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe While Performing In Miami, See Video From Every Angle Here

It’s bound to happen to every performer eventually, right? Doja Cat had an unfortunate embarrassing moment while performing onstage in Miami over the weekend, but the singer recovered so well, some of her fans in the audience thought it was all a part of her act. Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile […]

 by Brianna Morton
Brad Pitt in a jacket with Jennifer Aniston in a black sweater in the 2000s Entertainment Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Are ‘Friends With Occasional Benefits’ After ‘Rekindling’ Their Relationship?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt friends with benefits? After the Friends actress went on The Howard Stern Show and mentioned that she and Pitt were “buddies,” one tabloid reports that the former spouses may be having some fun together. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Friends With Benefits?’ Pitt and Aniston may have divorced in 2005, but […]

 by Cortland Ann
(DFree/Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com) Angelina Jolie smiling in white dress, The Weeknd wearing a black tuxedo News Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spotted At Private Concert Together Amid Dating Rumors

Are things heating up between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? Well, the two are certainly feeding the rumor mill after they were spotted together at a private Mustafa concert this weekend. Gossip Cop investigates. The Newest Star-Studded Fling? Only two weeks after grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, real […]

 by Eric Gasa
News

Drake Bell Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Child Endangerment, Here’s His Surprising Punishment

B
Brianna Morton
1:46 pm, July 12, 2021
Drake Bell wears a blue suit against a blue background
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

After pleading guilty last month to charges of attempted child endangerment, former child star Drake Bell has been sentenced. Considering the severity of his charges, the one-time star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh got a fairly lenient sentence, though there are several reasons for the surprisingly light sentence. This news comes after Bell revealed that he recently got married and became the father to a baby boy. 

Drake Bell Sentenced In Child Endangerment Case

Drake Bell has received a sentence of two years of probation along with a mandatory 200 hours of community service. Just three weeks earlier, on June 23, Bell pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, as well as a second single count of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. 

The charges stem from a 2017 incident at a Cleveland, Ohio, nightclub where Bell was set to perform. A then-15-year-old girl filed a police report in her native Canada, the Cuyahoga Prosecutor’s Office’s Public Information Officer Tyler Sinclair reported, and the case was then handed over to the Cleveland Division of Police. After an investigation was made into the incident, Bell was arrested on June 3, 2021. 

He was released on a personal $2,500 bond and had initially pleaded not guilty to both charges. His tune had changed, however, by the time his day in Zoom court rolled around. According to Sinclair, the investigation by law enforcement found that Bell had “violated his duty of care” in December 2017 and therefore “created a risk of harm” to the minor. 

Sinclair also claimed that Bell had sent the underage female several “inappropriate social media messages” in the months leading up to the 2017 concert, adding that the teen “had established a relationship with Bell several years prior.” 

The Judge Decided Against Jail Time, Stuck Bell With Probation Instead

The charges against Bell carried a wide-range of punishments, including the possibility of between six and 18 months in prison. There was also the possibility, the judge noted to Bell in court, that the former child star could simply face probation. One of the reasons why Bell likely faced a lesser sentence could be because he pleaded guilty.

This is also the first time Bell has gotten in trouble with the law. His status as a newly married man and father could have also convinced the judge not to hit the actor-turned-singer with a steeper sentence. It’s unclear which of these reasons, if any of them, swayed the judge to make his final decision, but Bell is likely quite relieved that he won’t be going to prison, at least as long as he follows the guidelines of his probation to the letter. 

