Dr. Oz Feuding With Ken Jennings Over Who Will Be Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host?

Are Ken Jennings and Dr. Mehemt Oz feuding over who will be the permanent host of Jeopardy!? Both have had guest host stints on the iconic program, but only one can succeed Alex Trebek. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hosts Square Off’

According to OK!, the competition to become the host of Jeopardy! is heating up. Both Ken Jennings, for many the natural choice to succeed Trebek, and Oz, a controversial guest host, are gunning for the top spot. A source says the two “seem to be the top contenders, and they’ve been trading potshots and snarky comments behind the scenes.”

Jennings, perhaps the show’s most popular champion, “is the fan-favorite” a source says, “but producers are on the fence about him because of his unfortunate social media comments.” Oz is still fighting for the role despite the backlash to his guest-hosting tenure. The article concludes with a source saying “this rivalry is only going to get uglier until producers make up their minds and pick someone.”

Basically Try-Outs

The producers of Jeopardy! are in no rush to name a permanent host. Numerous names, including Savannah Guthrie and Aaron Rodgers, are taking turns behind the podium. With guest hosts lined up well into the summer, it seems very unlikely that the producers are down to only Jennings and Oz.

Since no decision has been made, Gossip Cop is debunking this story. It’s worth noting that Dr. Oz’s stint was not well received and saw a drop in ratings, so that could hurt his chances. Everyone anxiously awaits the announcement of a new permanent host, but the producers of Jeopardy! are methodically determined to try multiple people out.

Many Fake Rivalries

OK! regularly invents celebrity rivalries. A few years ago, it claimed Kylie and Kendall Jenner were fighting over boys, yet the sisters are still close to this day. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were supposedly fighting while shooting the film, but they’re still close friends as well.

The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were allegedly arguing over the show’s poor reception. They’ve been friends for decades and the show won awards, so that story was wrong as wrong gets. Jennings and Oz aren’t only two of the names up for the Jeopardy! job, and we seriously doubt that they’re privately bashing one another. Since this tabloid has a bad track record with celebrity feuds, Gossip Cop can comfortably debunk this story.

