Dr. Dre’s Ex Wife Alleged He Knocked Her Out ‘Cold’ While In A Drunken Rage

Nicole Young, the ex-wife of Dr. Dre, has alleged that the rapper committed violent assaults against her during their marriage, and has requested a restraining order as a result. In the request, Young detailed a number of disturbing allegations concerning “incidents of domestic violence,” including one instance when Dr. Dre allegedly knocked her unconscious with a single punch.

In newly released court documents obtained by The Blast, Nicole Young went into detail about alleged incidents of domestic abuse perpetrated against her “prior to” and “throughout our marriage” by her ex-husband Dr. Dre. One altercation took place in 1999, shortly after the birth of the couple’s second child.

Nicole Young Details Disturbing Accounts Of Alleged Abuse

Young alleged that Dr. Dre “punched me squarely in the face, knocking me out cold,” after he accused her of “disrespecting” him at a party. Young also claimed that he was drunk during the incident and that he was driving at “over 100 miles per hour” as he screamed at her. “I thought I was going to die in the car that night,” Young admitted in the filing.

Years later, in 2012, Young claimed there was an incident when Dr. Dre, who she described as “drunk and angry,” pinned her on a pool table and held a gun to her head. “I was terrified that he was going to kill me,” she said, adding, “I apologized over and over again for ‘disrespecting’ him and begged him to let me go.” Young had previously submitted a request for a restraining order after a new song from Dr. Dre leaked, with lyrics that called her “greedy bitch” and a “perjurer.” The request was denied for insufficient evidence.

For his part, Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has denied his ex-wife’s allegations. In his own filing opposing the restraining order, he stated, I have never hit, attacked, stalked, molested, assaulted, threatened or abused Nicole in any fashion‚ at any time.” The divorce case is ongoing and the couple is set to face off in court in the coming months.

