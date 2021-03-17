Dove Cameron’s Shirtless Outtakes Look Even Better Than The Final Product

Dove Cameron recently graced the cover of BeatRoute and the actress thoughtfully shared some outtakes from her photoshoot. The Descendants actress’ shots that made the magazine were as graceful as they were beautiful. While Cameron is still undoubtedly gorgeous in the outtakes, the behind-the-scenes photos show another side to her.

Dove Cameron Bares (Almost) All

In the photos, Dove Cameron holds her arms protectively over her chest. Dressed in only a pair of blue jeans and lacy tights. In the first photo, she bears a remarkable resemblance to Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose. A small tattoo is visible on one arm. It appears to be a small pistol shooting a rose instead of a bullet.

In the second photo, Cameron’s nose is adorably scrunched up as she makes a silly face at the camera. It’s incredible that she’s still so pretty while wearing such a goofy expression. The last shot is a nearly full-body shot that gives a better view of the lacy tights Cameron wore beneath her jeans. The shot is good enough to have made it into the magazine.

Cameron wore a lot more clothes for the cover of the magazine than she did inside the pages. The actress wore a white dress, miles and miles of pearl necklaces, and a pair of black, thigh-high stiletto boots. The look is reminiscent of both Marilyn Monroe and Madonna, and Cameron follows their iconic footsteps well.

