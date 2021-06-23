Gossip Cop

News

Dove Cameron Posts Sultry Pantsless Pics To Instagram While Getting Fitted For Costume

Brianna Morton
2:31 pm, June 23, 2021
It’s another hot day over on Dove Cameron’s Instagram page. The “LazyBaby” singer posted a few photos of herself being fitted for what appeared to be costumes, but she wasn’t wearing very much at all. In fact, the 25-year-old actress was practically naked.

Dove Cameron Gives Sizzling Behind-The-Scenes Look

Former Disney darling Dove Cameron, born Chloe Celeste Hosterman, has no fear about showing off her trim figure on Instagram. The songbird gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her glamorous life and a lot more than that. In the first picture, Cameron angles herself to the side, showing off the smooth expanse of her back to the camera. She stands in front of a massive wall of high heel shoes, but the focus is all on her, for obvious reasons. 

She’s only dressed in a pair of black tights which expose the very top of her bottom. In the next photo, a black, latex-like skirt is being adjusted over Cameron’s teeny tiny waist and she appears to be wearing a black crop top of some sort. Several hands could be seen in the photo making minute adjustments to the skirt. 

Cameron Shines In All Black

The skirt is missing in the next picture, though a man is visible in the background and he holds a piece of black fabric in front of Cameron’s flat stomach. The very last photo is almost identical to the very first picture, though this one shows off a bit more of Cameron’s body. One arm is crossed protectively over her chest as the other holds up her phone to take the picture. 

As always, Cameron looks effortlessly beautiful. A few days earlier, Cameron posted another set of photos while trying on different looks, this time a bright pink dress. The dress was basically draping off of her, however, since it wasn’t zipped up in the back. Once again, fans got a great view of the nearly topless star. 

This is far from the first time that Cameron has given her fans quite the eyeful. Earlier this year, Cameron stunned followers with a series of outtakes from a recent photoshoot. The actress wore only a pair of worn-in jeans and jewelry and covered her exposed chest with her arms in order to keep compliant with Instagram’s policy on female nudity. It’s hard not to show off when you know for a fact that you look this good.

