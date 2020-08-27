Dorinda Medley NOT Fired From 'Real Housewives Of New York' Or Threatening Andy Cohen

A recent report from a tabloid claims an explosive shake-up is happening in the Real Housewives series. The magazine claims Dorinda Medley was fired from the New York franchise of the Bravo reality show and is threatening to come after Andy Cohen. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and can correct it.
According to a new article from OK!, Dorinda Medley is planning to "attack" Andy Cohen, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives series. The tabloid reports Medley is “warning” Cohen that she will expose stories about the producer in response to him leaking stories about her. The magazine’s “insider” states Medley was “shocked” to see Bravo try to depict her as a “nasty drunk” after she was fired from the popular reality-show.
The publication’s source continues that being fired wasn’t humiliating enough and now the entrepreneur is seeing “nasty leaks” to the press that are lies. The source adds the 55-year-old socialite “isn’t going to take this lying down” and “will put up a fight.” “If Andy wants to play dirty, then so will she. Dorinda has been a main cast member since season 7 and knows everything. She knows how Andy and the producers manipulate the ladies to get them to drink and fight, she knows all about how they are encouraged to attack each other and just how fake the entire show is,” the unnamed tipster claims.
The so-called "insider" further added that Medley was a guest on Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live, many times, and is “happy to reveal what happens behind-the-scenes.”
Unfortunately, it seems as though the magazine got its information from an inaccurate source. It was reported by a more trustworthy outlet, TMZ, that Medley wasn’t fired and the decision for her to leave the reality-show was amicable. Medley also took to Instagram to speak out about her decision to leave and thanked Bravo for the opportunity to be apart of the show.
That doesn’t sound like someone who is out for blood against the network or Andy Cohen for that matter. This also wouldn't be the first time the tabloids jumped the gun with incorrect information about the Real Housewives series. A few weeks ago, we busted the National Enquirer for prematurely stating Denise Richards was booted from the Real Housewives Beverly Hills. The often incorrect paper claimed Richards was being replaced on the show after she was dubbed “the worst housewife ever.” A rep from Bravo confirmed the piece wasn’t true, just like this latest story isn't true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.