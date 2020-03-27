Donnie Wahlberg Tried (And Failed) To Copy Tom Selleck’s Famous ‘Blue Bloods’ Feature

By Brianna Morton |

Donnie Wahlberg didn’t have much luck pitching a new look based on onscreen dad Tom Selleck’s famous facial hair to Blue Bloods’ showrunners. He might have thought it was a good idea, but there’s only room for one mustache on the hit CBS cop drama. Tom Selleck’s iconic mustache will continue to stand in a class by itself.

Wahlberg was thinking about trying out a new style after coming back to Blue Bloods from his tour with New Kids On The Block. He’d grown out a goatee during the show’s break, then decided to shave part of it and rock a mustache for the tour, he told Rachael Ray on her talk show. “So I had a goatee for a few weeks and I said, ‘I’m just gonna go with the ‘stache.’” There wasn’t a very deep reason why Donnie Wahlberg decided to go with a mustache. Rather, it was because, “I just wanted to do something different…after eight months of playing Danny Reagan,” he explained. It must get a little boring to look exactly the same for months, if not years, on end while playing a character. No wonder he decided to try out some new looks while on tour.

Donnie Wahlberg really loved his ‘stache

To his surprise, he “fell in love” with his new look, though he’d gotten mixed reactions while NKOTB was touring with Backstreet Boys. “When I was on tour, I was wearing a moustache and a lot of the Backstreet Boys fans – New Kids and Backstreet Boys were touring in Europe and around the world — the Backstreet Boys fans were a little younger than [our] New Kids fans, and when I wore the ‘stache on stage, they kind of got freaked out,” Donnie Wahlberg told Access Hollywood. He told Rachel Ray that some Backstreet Boys fans called his new look “creepy.”

After 3 months cultivating, countless insults, thousands of requests to shave the #stache pic.twitter.com/iinjZiQw — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 18, 2012

That didn’t deter him from trying to take his ‘stache with him when he returned to Blue Bloods. Donnie Wahlberg asked the show’s producers if he could keep his mustache for one week, or just one episode, to create something of a father-son look with Tom Selleck. “Sort of, you know, like father like son. You know, Tom Selleck’s son on the show has a ‘stache.” Their reaction wasn’t exactly what he was hoping for. “They said absolutely not. There’s one ‘stache on this show, and it belongs to dad, so shave. So I shaved. Oh well.”

Honestly, we’d have loved to see Donnie Wahlberg rocking his ‘stache and matching with the Magnum, P.I. star. But Tom Selleck’s mustache is apparently too big to share the screen with another. It is his signature look, after all, so it makes total sense why people would be leery of adding another mustache to the mix. No offense to Wahlberg, but Selleck’s mustache definitely looks better, anyway.