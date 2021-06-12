Donald Faison Wife: What We Know About His Marriage To CaCee Cobb

Good news, Scrubs fans: this weekend, co-stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff will face off on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud. It’s been over a decade since the sidesplitting NBC sitcom ended, and even though the series lives on via streaming and syndication, we are down to see them revive their comedic chemistry in a fresh way.

There’s no doubt Steve Harvey will oversee some good-natured ribbing and competition between the two actors, but we also wonder what the contestants’ family members will bring to the table. We’re keeping a particular eye on Donald Faison’s wife, CaCee Cobb. Fans of reality TV circa the 2000s might recognize her from MTV’s Newlyweds, but a lot has changed in the last two decades. Find out everything we know about Faison and Cobb’s relationship and family, then tune into Celebrity Family Feud to see how they fare.

Donald Faison And CaCee Cobb Have Been Married Since 2012

Faison met Cobb in 2005 at his co-star Zach Braff’s 30th birthday party. Seven years later, they married in Braff’s Los Angeles backyard. It was a sweet callback to the start of their relationship (and a generous offer from Braff, who served as a groomsman).

Cobb previously worked as an A&R rep for Columbia Records, but the general public might remember her as Jessica Simpson’s personal assistant. She appeared on multiple episodes of Simpson’s 2005 reality series Newlyweds, as well as the pop star’s 2010 program Jessica Simpson: The Price of Beauty.

The two are also best friends with a long history together. Simpson was the maid of honor at the wedding and gushed about the beautiful bride in her toast to the newlyweds.

“Jessica mentioned how long she and CaCee have been best friends and how honored she is that CaCee is godmother to her daughter,” event planner Kelly Harris told People. “She said CaCee’s like her soul mate.”

That may be true, but Cobb’s heart ultimately belongs to Faison. Check out this Instagram post from last December, marking their 14th anniversary:

Donald Faison And CaCee Cobb Have Two Kids Together

Cobb has two children with Faison, Rocco (7) and Wilder (6).

Now that the kids are old enough to be in school, Cobb remains enamored with motherhood. There’s no shortage of kid pics on her Instagram account—and we don’t blame her! They’re adorbs (Rocco also happens to be a carbon copy of her husband).

Faison was well acquainted with parenthood before Rocco and Wilder’s arrival. The Exes star is a father to a total of six children. His children Shawn, twins Dade and Kaya, and son Kobe are from two previous relationships.

However, don’t expect any more birth announcements moving forward. In 2017, Cobb posted a picture of Faison as he prepared for a vasectomy. “Snip Snip!” she wrote in the caption. The look on his face says it all:

Donald Faison Was Previously Married to Lisa Askey

Dade, Kaya, and Kobe were born to Faison’s first wife, Lisa Askey. Sadly, in 2017, she died at the age of 42. The cause of death was undisclosed.

A 2002 story in People revealed some clues as to why the marriage, which lasted between 2001 and 2005, didn’t work out. Faison discussed some bad decisions that he made after his success in Clueless.

“I spent money on stupid things,” he told the magazine. “A motorcycle, a big-screen TV… I was broke.”

When he met Askey, a nursing student, in 1997, things began to turn around. “I was lazy and she straightened me out,” he said.

Even though the marriage didn’t last, Faison mourned her loss in a public statement.

“My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa,” he wrote on Instagram. “You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

Faison continues to have a strong relationship with his older children. In a 2018 Instagram post, his son Dade Faison wrote, “You are my inspiration and my motivation to do better in life, and I wanted to thank you for guiding me in the right direction!”