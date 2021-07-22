Gossip Cop

Dominic West Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Marriage To Catherine FitzGerald 'Over'?

A
Ariel Gordon
July 22, 2021
Dominic West in a grey suit against a maroon background
(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Have Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald secretly called it quits? That’s what one tabloid report reveals this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

The ‘Ring Is Off’ For Dominic West?

According to this week’s edition of Woman’s Day, Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald’s marriage is completely “over” after West was spotted at Wimbledon without his wedding ring. The tabloid details how West was caught up in a cheating scandal last fall after it was revealed he was cozying up to his Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James. Although the evidence was damning, West and FitzGerald put on a united front, insisting their marriage was “rock solid.” Although FitzGerald admitted in the past that their marriage has had its “ups and downs,” she insisted they weren’t splitting.

But recent sightings of West without his wedding band are a new cause for concern. West attended day 10 of Wimbledon without his wife and without his wedding ring. The tabloid reports this follows swiftly behind its allegations that FitzGerald was getting a bit too close to Prince Charles. The outlet insists West and FitzGerald’s union is fraying.

Dominic West And Catherine FitzGerald ‘Hit A Rough Patch’?

So, is it true West and FitzGerald are divorcing? While we can’t speak to the state of West and FitzGerald’s marriage, we seriously doubt the tabloid can either. Other than the affair nearly a year ago and a single sighting of West without his wedding band, the tabloid can provide no evidence that the couple has hit particularly hard times. On the contrary, they’ve always defended their union and maintained a united front. It’s entirely possible that the couple may split down the line, but this report exists because of a single photo. Furthermore, married people take their wedding rings off all the time for loads of innocent reasons.

This is an unfortunately common theme among the tabloids. While wedding rings are undoubtedly a coveted symbol for a couple’s union, they are still pieces of jewelry that are removed for the same reasons anyone might remove jewelry — especially in a pandemic. Yet any time a married celebrity is seen without their wedding band, the magazines are quick to call divorce even if there’s no other evidence pointing to it.

For example, we’ve debunked this story about Reese Witherspoon’s marriage plenty of times. Witherspoon’s marriage is still going strong, despite her being seen a handful of times without her ring. We’ve also covered similar stories about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. And another one of the tabloids’ favorite couples to speculate about is Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. All of these couples, still married, have been seen without their wedding bands. Clearly, the tabloid has no substantial evidence for this story about West and FitzGerald either.

