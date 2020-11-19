Dolly Parton's Husband 'Clamps Down' On Her 'Wandering Eye'?

We also busted more than a few flirtation narratives as well. The tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston was caught flirting with Gerard Butler, but a spokesperson for Aniston confirmed to Gossip Cop that this story was completely fabricated. It also reported that Orlando Bloom was ceasing his “flirt fest” with Selena Gomez to be more serious with Katy Perry. As in this story about Parton, the tabloid had no evidence of any flirting between Bloom and Gomez.