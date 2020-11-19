Dolly Parton's Husband 'Clamps Down' On Her 'Wandering Eye'?

Dolly Parton is one of America’s most beloved artists. Part of her legend is the wrinkle that her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean, is fairly reclusive. He mostly stays behind the scenes, but one tabloid now brings him to the forefront. Is Dean demanding that Parton be a bit more faithful? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Parton has “been flirting like a hot-to-trot teenager for years,” and now Dean is “begging her to act her age.” Parton thought her innocent flirting “was all in fun," a source says, but now “something’s snapped and he’s saying enough.” The tabloid does call Dean a “gentleman," but he just can’t take the flirting anymore.
An insider tells the tabloid that Dean has “finally pulled his head out of the sand and is paying attention to all the talk about Dolly and her constant flirt-fests.” He wants “more respect," which supposedly surprised Parton. The article ends by saying, “There’s no getting away from the fact Dolly likes her fun with the boys.”
So Dean has now “pulled his head out of the sand,” but just a few sentences earlier the tabloid said he “didn’t think [the flirting] meant anything.” This means he was always aware of it, but now it’s bothering him? Why? The Enquirer never makes up a reason other than him wanting “more respect.”
Dean and Parton have been married for 54 years. Fifty-four years! You don’t get to five decades without having a rock-solid relationship. This story comes completely out of nowhere with nothing but so-called “insiders” for its evidence. Parton has been in the news lately, but for funding a COVID-19 vaccine, not for flirting like a teenager.
Gossip Cop called out this tabloid a few months ago when it claimed that Parton would never sing again. That story is a great way to show how little insight the Enquirer has into Parton's life. She continues to put out new music, even making Stephen Colbert cry in a recent appearance on The Late Show.
We also busted more than a few flirtation narratives as well. The tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston was caught flirting with Gerard Butler, but a spokesperson for Aniston confirmed to Gossip Cop that this story was completely fabricated. It also reported that Orlando Bloom was ceasing his “flirt fest” with Selena Gomez to be more serious with Katy Perry. As in this story about Parton, the tabloid had no evidence of any flirting between Bloom and Gomez.
Most of the time, when tabloids run stories about flirtatious people or potential breakups, it’ll be between newer couples like Perry and Bloom. Dean and Parton have been married since the 1960s, which makes this story completely unbelievable.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.