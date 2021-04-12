Dolly Parton’s Health Scare, Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ Drama, And This Weekend’s Gossip

This weekend saw some major losses in the celebrity world, but there was still a ton of talk about other big-name figures. Gossip Cop investigated a number of those rumors. Here’s what you may have missed from this weekend.

Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight?

According to the National Enquirer, Celine Dion is totally revamping her approach to her health after years of neglect. “She ate little more than a piece of fruit and a couple of crackers to get her through the day,” a source says, claiming that she’s now been able to add 15 or 20 pounds to her frame. Here’s what we found when we checked in with the legendary singer.

Report: Gwen Stefani Fired By ‘The Voice’

In Touch says that Gwen Stefani was blindsided by the news that Ariana Grande would be joining The Voice as a coach next season. The No Doubt singer “had her heart set on returning,” a behind-the-scenes insider explains. With the massively popular Grande replacing Nick Jonas, the source says that Stefani dreams of coming back are effectively over. We investigated the report here.

Dolly Parton ‘Wasting Away’ On 500 Calories A Day?

Sources tell the Globe that the iconic country singer dropped nearly 20 pounds and is now scary skinny. “There are genuine fears she’s taken dieting too far again,” a snitch argues. Here’s what we found when we looked into Dolly Parton’s health.

Report: Sandra Bullock Revealing Secrets Of Marriage To Jesse James

Sandra Bullock’s split from Jesse James may seem like ancient history to some, but it’s still a fascinating breakup as far as celebrity relationships go. Star reports that now, years after the divorce, the actress is finally ready to clear the air about the odd relationship, and it’s not going to be pretty for Jesse James. Here’s what’s going on.

Report: Marc Anthony Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Call Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s recent relationship woes have been unavoidable, and New Idea says that Lopez’s ex was partially responsible. According to an insider, Marc Anthony “doesn’t think Alex has the capacity to be faithful” when it comes to his relationship with Lopez. We looked into the rumor here.