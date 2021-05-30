Dolly Parton’s Doctors ‘Fear The Worst’ For Her After Health Scare?

Is it true Dolly Parton‘s doctors fear she may never sing again? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the country icon.

Dolly Parton’s Career Over After Stroke?

One year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Dolly Parton’s health had taken a turn for the worst. The tabloid speculates that the singer’s previous diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy, which left her face partially paralyzed, may be even worse than initially thought. “Medical experts” told the tabloid that the country star may have actually suffered from a mini-stroke. The tabloid maintained that, in a recent video of the singer, her lips were barely moving.

A source shared their fears with the tabloid, insisting, “Dolly’s face has never been this stiff.” The insider went on, “She seems to be able to speak out of the right side of her mouth and her right eye seems to be permanently squinted. Everyone is fearing the worst for her!” The publication consulted a couple of doctors for their professional opinion. The first medical professional began by calling Parton’s condition “noticeable and concerning.” The second added, “She has weak muscles on the right side of her face and it’s obvious when she speaks.”

Dolly Parton Is Still Singing

Despite the tabloid’s concerns, Parton is still able to sing. Although the magazine boasts about its medical experts, it’s clear the tabloid didn’t do its research on the singer. The report claiming Parton had Bell’s Palsy was another hoax based purely on one doctor’s speculation. In reality, Parton’s face has never been paralyzed, and if she has suffered a stroke, she’s never publicly confirmed it or shown any signs whatsoever.

It’s obvious the magazine was taking a shot at Parton’s appearance and had no real concern for her health or career. Parton released a new song shortly after this article was released titled “Life Is Good Again,” proving that she indeed can still sing. The Great Smoky Mountains native also recently shared her voice to celebrate 225 years of statehood for Tennessee. It’s obvious Parton’s days of singing aren’t over, despite the tabloid’s insistence.

Dolly Parton’s Cosmetic Work

Also, it’s totally possible what everyone is seeing is some effects of Parton’s cosmetic work. The entertainer has never been shy about discussing her cosmetic surgeries, and the songstress clearly takes no shame in tending to her appearance. The icon once said, “You know if I see something sagging, dragging, or bagging, I’m going to go have the stuff tucked or plucked.”

Parton also jovially accredited her everlasting happy look to Botox. After a frank discussion about her mental health, the singer said, “I’m often told I look so happy, but to be honest — that’s the Botox.” She added, “Well not all of it, but some of it anyway!”

The tabloids shouldn’t be so quick to cry health crisis. Parton has had one of the most lasting impacts on the music world and seemingly has no plans to stop any time soon. It’s clear that if the tabloid did its research, it would see that Parton is in good spirits and singing like a bird.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

It’s worth noting that the National Enquirer often gets it wrong when it comes to celebrity health. Not long ago the tabloid reported that Ozzy Osbourne was in poor health over his wife’s recent scandals. Of course, there was no truth to the report. Then, the magazine claimed that Miley Cyrus had relapsed and Dolly Parton was staging an intervention for her. The tabloid also frequently goes after Britney Spears, insisting the pop star is secretly in need of psychological help. Clearly, the Enquirer has no real concern for celebrities’ well-being.

