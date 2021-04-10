Dolly Parton ‘Wasting Away’ On 500 Calories A Day?

Is Dolly Parton starving herself to death? One report believes that she’s gotten dangerously skinny. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Scary Skinny Star Surviving On 500 Calories A Day’

According to the Globe, Parton’s weight has shrunk from 115 to 98 pounds, worrying people. An insider says “there are genuine fears she’s taken dieting too far again.” Parton is only eating 500 calories a day, frightening those closest to her.

A doctor says Parton is underweight and says “low weight in older people is a serious risk factor.” He added that “skeletal muscle size determines heart muscle strength.” Parton’s friends are alarmed now that she’s all skin and bones. The article concludes with an insider saying “Dolly likes herself that way, but no one else in her circle thinks it’s a very attractive sight.”

Parton is Fine

This story came out of nowhere and has no basis in reality. In a recent Instagram photo, Parton simply did not look skeletal at all.

In 2018, Parton spoke to People about her weight. Contrary to this report, she said “I’m a hog at heart.” She also gave a lovely message about body image: “you don’t have to look like a supermodel. I really worry a lot about young girls today because they think they have to look like the models or the people on television. We need to be accepting of ourselves in how we are.”

Makes No Sense

On top of being insulting, this story just doesn’t add up. Buried in this story are the words the doctor “has not treated the singer.” The doctor has no real insight, so he’s just openly speculating. The tabloid uses a doctor to sound more authoritative when all it’s really doing is saying “being really thin is bad.” Globe pulled the same doctor-tactic when it claimed Simon Cowell could lose control of his limbs, so it’s a tired trope to watch for.

The insiders claim to know what Parton’s friends and inner circle think. Real confidants of Parton’s would never ever talk to a reprehensible outlet like the Globe. Finally, the story claims to know that Parton’s exact weight is 98 pounds. Did it weigh her itself? The Globe chose a more specific figure than 100 to sound more legitimate, but it’s impossible for it to know her weight that specifically.

Sham Stories Abound

This tabloids track record with Parton stories proves it cant be trusted. It claimed Parton would adopt a child for her birthday, but no 10-year-old ever arrived. Parton also didn’t get $2 million plastic surgery for her birthday as this tabloid promised.

It tried to stoke drama between Parton and Willie Nelson’s wife, which is really stupid. Nelson and Parton have been friends for decades now. The Globe is the last place you should go for Parton news.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?