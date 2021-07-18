Dolly Parton ‘Wasting Away’ Amid Worries About Husband Carl’s Health

Was Dolly Parton‘s “wasting away” as she worries over her husband’s health? That’s what plenty of reports would have readers believe. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can clear matters up.

Dolly Parton Worried Her Husband Is In His Final Months?

Back in February, the National Enquirer reported Dolly Parton was “keeping a bedside vigil” for her husband of 54 years, Carl Dean. According to the tabloid, Parton feared that “the end is near.” The tabloid’s inside source went on, claiming Parton had “confessed to friends she rarely leaves his side because he may only have months to live.” As Dean struggled with Alzheimer’s, Parton feared he had lost the will to go on. Finally, the source alleged Parton declined to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom “because she feared leaving Carl alone in Tennessee.”

But this is where the tabloid messed up because Parton had actually given an explanation the first time she declined the honor, saying “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill,” and then when she was offered it a second time Parton explained, “I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID.” This implies Dean’s health had improved and it was not the reason Parton decided to stay put.

Dolly Parton Fears She Had Her Last Anniversary With Her Husband?

Then, in May, the National Enquirer seemed to wish Parton and Dean a happy anniversary by wildly speculating about their marriage. According to the report, Parton was prematurely grief-stricken over her wedding anniversary because she worried it would be the last with her husband. Since Dean was allegedly grappling with Alzheimer’s, Parton was reportedly disappointed that Dean couldn’t revel in their happy memories with her. An insider explained, “She sees him fading away and fears he won’t be with her much longer!”

But the tabloid messed up and printed the story about a week too soon. Despite speaking of Parton and Dean’s anniversary as if it had already passed, the date was actually after the tabloid’s report. Obviously, the story couldn’t be true since it was, for all intents and purposes, taking place in the future.

Parton Fearing For Ailing Husband?

Most recently, Woman’s Day took its shot at the icon’s marriage, insisting Parton was struggling to grapple with her husband’s waning memory. “His memory comes and goes, you just never know. He does still recognize Dolly and his caregivers,” explained the tabloid’s insider. The source added, “Dolly’s coping by loving him,” and, “though insiders say bubbly Dolly has been brought to tears by her husband’s waning health, she tries to stay grateful for his good days.”

It’s unclear where this Alzheimer’s narrative is coming from, but it isn’t supported by any credible reports. If Dean really were suffering from the fatal condition, these tabloids would be engaging in some of the lowest behavior possible by continuously harassing him and Parton.

Parton ‘Wasting Away’ At 500 Calories A Day?

But, we aren’t surprised by these reports. The tabloids often speculate about Parton’s health as well. The Globe reported not long ago that Parton was dieting to the point of starving herself. The tabloid’s inside source insisted, “there are genuine fears she’s taken dieting too far again.” The outlet consulted a physician that noted, “low weight in older people is a serious risk factor.” He added that “skeletal muscle size determines heart muscle strength.”

Of course, Gossip Cop exposed the story for the nonsense it was. Parton looked far from “skeletal” in recent photographs and had admitted she’s a habitual overeater. She even spoke out once before about her being concerned for young girls’ health amid the modern pressures to conform to a certain extreme body type. That detail was a far cry from the tabloid’s offensive, speculative report.

