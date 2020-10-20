Dolly Parton 'Splurging' On $2 Million Plastic Surgery Binge For 75th Birthday: Report

Gossip Cop's Take

Dolly Parton’s enthusiasm for plastic surgery can’t be denied, she famously once said, as only she could, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap," but it’s frankly unfathomable to believe that the country music legend would jam pack numerous cosmetic procedures into a few short months, all while she’s supposed to be promoting several projects. Parton’s stamina is legendary, but everyone has a limit. Besides, Parton is an old pro when it comes to plastic surgery. It’s far more likely that Parton gets her nips and tucks done when she thinks her body needs them, rather than get them all done in a single shot in anticipation of some artificial deadline.