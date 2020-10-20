Dolly Parton 'Splurging' On $2 Million Plastic Surgery Binge For 75th Birthday: Report

Is music legend Dolly Parton planning a “$2 million nip/tuck binge” in preparation for her 75th birthday? One tabloid reports Parton is planning a head-to-toe makeover using a variety of different cosmetic surgical procedures. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumor and there are several clarifications we feel obligated to make.
According to the Globe, Dolly Parton is planning to “splurge” on a “$2 million” plastic surgery makeover in anticipation of her 75th birthday in January. Sources for the outlet insist Parton “intends to wow the world with her new younger look” as she promotes her new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, as well as her new Netflix flick, Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, which will air late in November. A source tells the outlet,
Dolly can’t wait for people to get a load of her and they’ll never believe her age. She wants to tweak everything from top of the head to her toes including a facelift, Botox and fillers.
Among the procedures on Parton’s supposed itinerary: “new and improved boobs, booty boosting injections, lips, foot wraps and massages,” though that last item is definitely not a form of cosmetic surgery. Regardless, the source presses on, insisting that Parton is prepared to plop down an eye-popping amount of cash to ensure every item on her to-do list gets checked off.
Dolly won’t be sparing any expense with the surgery. She’ll get the best of the best because, let’s face it, she has the money. She’s set aside a budget of $2 million, which is probably more than she’ll need. But it’ll guarantee that anything she gets done will be taken care of for the rest of her life.
The outlet notes that Parton has been fond of plastic surgery for years and has never shied away from talking about it. “It’s been a while since she went in for the works and she feels it’s long overdue,” the source continues before concluding, “Dolly’s legacy is not only her music and amusement park, but her remarkably ageless looks!”
Dolly Parton’s enthusiasm for plastic surgery can’t be denied, she famously once said, as only she could, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap," but it’s frankly unfathomable to believe that the country music legend would jam pack numerous cosmetic procedures into a few short months, all while she’s supposed to be promoting several projects. Parton’s stamina is legendary, but everyone has a limit. Besides, Parton is an old pro when it comes to plastic surgery. It’s far more likely that Parton gets her nips and tucks done when she thinks her body needs them, rather than get them all done in a single shot in anticipation of some artificial deadline.
Something tells us that Parton wouldn’t wait for a special occasion to surgically enhance her looks. If she wanted it done, she’d just do it. Not to show off, but because that’s the way she wants to look. Is it possible, nay, probable, that Parton will get some procedure or another done between now and her birthday? Very likely indeed. Will she jam $2 million worth of plastic surgery into the next two months? So unlikely as to be impossible.
The Globe has a bad habit of printing questionable stories about Dolly Parton. The outlet recently claimed Willie Nelson’s wife was jealous over a potential duet the longhaired musician allegedly wanted to share with Parton. The story fell apart after moderate scrutiny. This same tabloid also claimed that Parton planned to retire due to a health crisis. Parton’s busy upcoming schedule proves that report was also wrong. When will the tabloids learn to leave Parton alone?
