Dolly Parton Rumored To Be Doing A 'Tell-All' Interview About Her Past Relationships With Kenny Rogers And Burt Reynolds

The tabloid latches onto a few candid interviews that Parton has done in the past to show just how exciting this alleged tell-all would be. It’s typical of tabloids to take one true story and explode it from there. In this case, Dolly admitted she had an “affair of the heart” in the 2017 book Dolly on Dolly. She said she had only one affair though and did not say with whom, so it’s impossible for her to have been with both “Passionate Burt” or “Soulmate Kenny,” as this article implies. And there is no evidence it's either one.