Report Claims Dolly Parton May Be Retiring Over Health Crisis

Dolly Parton has, according to one tabloid, suffered a near-death experience and will slow her professional life down to be safe. The “health nightmare” sounds very serious, but it's only reported in one magazine. Gossip Cop investigates.
The pandemic didn’t slow Parton down, but a major health crisis has. According to Globe, Parton was “pushing too hard on a string of projects” when she suffered a “horrifying meltdown.” The tabloid says she’s “working herself into the grave,” and the situation at the hospital “was touch and go.” She’s recovered enough for doctors to say “she’s in good shape,’ but that she needs to “take it easy from now on.”
Among those telling Parton “to slow down” is her reclusive husband Carl Dean. The “Jolene” singer is reluctant to take any of this advice to heart, even as “everyone from friends to business associates” are urging her “to slow down and enjoy life more.” Parton believes stopping “is the same as letting her friends down.”
This tabloid would have you believe Dolly Parton nearly died in her home, and is close enough to the situation to know doctors’ advice, but can’t say what exactly happened? Was it a heart attack or dehydration? All we hear is that she had a “severe dizzy spell,” but that’s a symptom, not a cause.
Furthermore, Parton is a major country music legend. Why wouldn’t her hospitalization receive coverage beyond this single tabloid story? Between the vagueness of the citation and lack of any real evidence beyond untrustworthy “insiders,” Gossip Cop is calling this story false.
Parton recently did a podcast with longtime friend Reba McEntire.
She told McEntire “as long as I’m living, I’m workin’.” She added that she went so far as to say she hopes to one day “just die right in the middle of a song.” These are Parton’s own words, so no made-up health scare would scare her off the music. The tabloid story is bogus, as there’s no stopping Dolly Parton. The country music icon added,
There’s no way I could retire.
This tabloid regularly publishes phony stories about dying celebrities. Queen Elizabeth, due to her age and stature, is a common target. Former President Bill Clinton, Kelly Ripa, Michael Douglas, and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg have all been at death’s door according to Globe. None of them died, so we can clearly see that this is just a trope the tabloid likes to use to entice readers with dramatic - yet totally false - allegations.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.