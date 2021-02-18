Dolly Parton Responds To Tennessee’s Proposal To Give Her A Statue At The State Capitol In Classic Dolly Fashion

Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton together in 2006 Entertainment Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Teaming Up For New 6-Part Reality Show?

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been close friends for decades. Kardashian’s friendship with Hilton, as well as appearances on The Simple Life, are partially what made her such a huge celebrity. One tabloid recently claimed Hilton and Kardashian were reuniting for a new reality project. Gossip Cop looked into the story, and here’s what […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kylie Minogue wears a white dress and smiles against a white background Celebrities Kylie Minogue Planning ‘Double Wedding’ With Younger Sister?

Is Kylie Minogue secretly planning a double wedding with her sister Dannii? A tabloid reports this week that not only is the legendary Australian singer putting together her own wedding in her hometown of Melbourne, but that her younger sister’s going to follow her down the aisle. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.  Kylie Minogue Wants […]

 by Brianna Morton
Danny Moder in a white shirt and jacket omm the left, Julia Roberts on the right in a blue shirt and white jacket News Julia Roberts ‘Clashing Non-Stop’ With Husband Danny Moder?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for over 18 years. One tabloid believes this marriage could be coming to an end very soon, so Gossip Cop looked into it. Here’s what we found. Back in December OK! reported Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were taking a “make-or-break vacay” to Hawaii. An insider said […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Close up of Olivia Munn smiling in front of a black background Uncategorized Tom Cruise, Olivia Munn Dating?

Did Tom Cruise pursue a romance with Olivia Munn last year? Gossip Cop is revisiting the report that came from a tabloid. Here’s what we learned. Last February, NW claimed Tom Cruise was on a mission to find love at a pre-Oscar’s party. The tabloid insisted the actor only attended the soiree with the hopes […]

 by Elyse Johnson
News

Dolly Parton Responds To Tennessee’s Proposal To Give Her A Statue At The State Capitol In Classic Dolly Fashion

G
Griffin Matis
10:30 am, February 18, 2021
Dolly Parton smiles in a black top
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

It’s a well-known fact that Dolly Parton is an American treasure, so much so that thousands of fans have argued that she deserves a statue in Tennessee to commemorate her legacy. The state legislature recently proposed such a statue, and the country icon has now responded.

Despite holding an impressive list of charitable actions and kind deeds — including helping fund a coronavirus vaccine — Parton has remained extremely humble. She may not ever get the Presidential Medal of Freedom she deserves due to her humility, and it seems like she’s just as reticent to have a statue of herself at the Tennessee Capitol.

Parton posted a note to her Instagram thanking the legislature for even considering the idea, saying that she was “honored and humbled” by the gesture. However, she requested that the bill proposing her statue be removed entirely.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she wrote. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

While it is a little disheartening to know that we’re still years off from seeing a statue of one of the state’s greatest icons in her rightful place, Parton would never leave off on a dour note. She concluded her note by saying that she’ll “continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

It’s hard to think of many people that have done as much as Dolly Parton for the state, let alone the entertainment industry and the country. Fortunately, Parton’s legacy is strong enough that it doesn’t take a statue to cement her status as a legend. She’s helped millions of children and countless singers throughout her career, and she will undoubtedly continue doing so for as long as she lives.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

  • G Griffin Matis

    Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.