Dolly Parton Responds To Tennessee’s Proposal To Give Her A Statue At The State Capitol In Classic Dolly Fashion

It’s a well-known fact that Dolly Parton is an American treasure, so much so that thousands of fans have argued that she deserves a statue in Tennessee to commemorate her legacy. The state legislature recently proposed such a statue, and the country icon has now responded.

Despite holding an impressive list of charitable actions and kind deeds — including helping fund a coronavirus vaccine — Parton has remained extremely humble. She may not ever get the Presidential Medal of Freedom she deserves due to her humility, and it seems like she’s just as reticent to have a statue of herself at the Tennessee Capitol.

Parton posted a note to her Instagram thanking the legislature for even considering the idea, saying that she was “honored and humbled” by the gesture. However, she requested that the bill proposing her statue be removed entirely.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she wrote. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

While it is a little disheartening to know that we’re still years off from seeing a statue of one of the state’s greatest icons in her rightful place, Parton would never leave off on a dour note. She concluded her note by saying that she’ll “continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

It’s hard to think of many people that have done as much as Dolly Parton for the state, let alone the entertainment industry and the country. Fortunately, Parton’s legacy is strong enough that it doesn’t take a statue to cement her status as a legend. She’s helped millions of children and countless singers throughout her career, and she will undoubtedly continue doing so for as long as she lives.

