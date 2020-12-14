Dolly Parton Reacts To Melissa Villasenor's 'SNL' Impression Of Her

Melissa Villaseñor finally found an excuse to bust out her spot-on Dolly Parton impression on Saturday Night Live, popping onto the show's Weekend Update to talk about her favorite Christmas songs. Of course, she explained that she was totally not dressed up as the country icon or impersonating her, arguing that she was just there to talk about her favorite holiday anthems.
Although Colin Jost pointed out that she'd actually been looking for a way to get her Parton impression on air for quite some time, Villaseñor proved that the wait was worth it with her totally-not-Dolly rendition of "A Holly Jolly Christmas." In the full video, Villasenor also does a surprisingly catchy version of "Jingle Bells" mixed with "Jolene," as well as a high-energy cover of "9 to 5."
The SNL Twitter account posted the clip, tagging the singer and Villasenor, prompting Parton to reply a few days later. "I was flattered and I never looked and sounded so good!" she wrote.
Of course, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Parton continues to be as humble and hilarious as always. From giving away a million books to kids to helping fund work on a COVID-19 vaccine, the legendary singer-songwriter is still one of the best people in show business today.
Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?
Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas On The Rocks Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?
Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated