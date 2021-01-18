Dolly Parton Posing In Playboy For 75th Birthday?

The October 1978 issue of Playboy featured a 32-year-old Dolly Parton on its cover. With her 75th birthday around the corner, one report claims Parton could pose for the iconic magazine as a way of celebrating. Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover of OK! claims to go “inside Dolly’s wild and crazy life at 75.” The article says Parton is “even planning on posing for Playboy” after the “racy magazine… asked her to pose again.” A source said Parton is “flattered and saying she’s going to do it,” before adding “she might even go topless this time.” Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, “is all for it.” The article concludes by saying a topless photoshoot “would be a fitting way to celebrate” turning 75.
Back in October, Parton appeared on BBC Radio 5 where she discussed the possibility of a return to Playboy. Parton wouldn’t confirm or deny the rumor, but said it was a possibility:
I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it.
Playboy was, according to TMZ, is interested as well.
Now that Parton’s birthday is just days away, it certainly doesn’t look like a Playboy return is actually going to happen. For one thing, the once-mighty magazine is no longer in print and will no longer be featuring cover models on a monthly basis.
If Parton was going to be in Playboy, it would likely have been announced by now. Since the publication is online-only, she couldn’t appear on a cover even if she wanted to. Despite both sides having interest, it doesn’t look like Parton will celebrate her birthday with Playboy.
This is not the first story Gossip Cop has seen concerning Parton's birthday plans. The National Enquirer claimed she would hold a massive party at Dollywood, but COVID-19 makes that story extremely impossible. The Globe reported she would get $2 million in plastic surgery to celebrate, but Parton has usually gotten plastic surgery when she needs it and certainly not loads all at once.
As for OK!, this wouldn’t be the first time it missed the mark with Parton. In October, it said she was working too hard and running herself into the ground, but Parton is working as hard now as she always has and loves what she does. It also claimed she would do a tell-all interview back in July but such an interview never ended up happening. This Playboy story is closer to reality than either of those stories, but it just doesn’t seem like it’s actually in the cards.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.