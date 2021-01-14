Dolly Parton Planning To Adopt A 10 Year Old?

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean since 1954. The long-standing couple unfortunately never had children due to a hysterectomy several decades ago. Now, a tabloid claims that the country singer will finally become a mother at the age of 75. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to the Globe, Parton and Dean are looking to bring a 10-year-old child into their life. A source tells the paper, “She’s keen to adopt a child of her own, even though she’s turning 75 this month. And Carl is all for it.”
The insider continues, saying that the spouses “are quietly talking to attorneys who specialize in this type of thing and hope to bring home an orphan by early next year, if not sooner.” The tabloid notes how Parton and Dean wanted children — at least six — but their plans weren’t successful due to the country pioneer being diagnosed with endometriosis.
The informant reveals, “Dolly has been doing a lot of self-evaluation lately and it’s occurred to her that there’s nothing to stop her from adopting, or at least sponsoring and actively supporting a child in need. Having a child of her own always been that one piece of her missing puzzle in terms of fulfillment.” The anonymous tipster adds, “And nobody would question that Dolly’s got the energy for this type of challenge. She’s quicker and spunkier than most 30 year olds.”
The source concludes by saying, “Raising a child on their ranch in Tennessee seems like a really nice life.”
Gossip Cop doesn’t doubt that Dolly Parton’s endometriosis and hysterectomy were difficult, but we don’t believe the singer is looking to adopt a child. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Conversation, the country legend discussed how not having children of her own allowed to her be there for millions more through her Imagination Library. She said,
And I didn't have children because I believed that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn't had the freedom to work, I wouldn't have done all the things I've done. I wouldn't be in a position to do all of the things I'm doing now.
Given the fact that Parton spends most of her free time helping out numerous children on a daily basis, it wouldn’t make sense for Parton to view adopting a child as her way to make a difference, especially as a stunning 75 year old. This wouldn’t be the first bogus report by the Globe since Gossip Cop has clarified other incorrect stories from the tabloid.
Four months ago, the same paper claimed that Dolly Parton would be retiring due to a health crisis. A month later, the tabloid asserted that Parton was splurging on a $2 million plastic surgery binge for her birthday. Gossip Cop debunked these phony accounts after finding them to be incorrect.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
