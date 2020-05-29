Dolly Parton May Never Sing Again? New Song Proves Tabloid Wrong

Last year, the tabloid alleged Miley Cyrus would never sing again following her vocal chord surgery. Using similar tactics, the outlet claimed friends of the singer were fearful that she would never “sing another note.” A doctor, who had never actually treated Cyrus, asserted the singer’s “history of partying” was not a good sign, claiming the most common cause of vocal cord damage are infection, drugs, and alcohol. The story, however, was fabricated. Gossip Cop checked in with a source familiar with the singer’s recovery who confirmed the story was inaccurate, and Cyrus has indeed been singing again since the story was published. The tabloid and its" doctor" had no business making the allegations.