Dolly Parton May Never Sing Again? New Song Proves Tabloid Wrong

Is Dolly Parton officially quitting music? A recent article in a tabloid claims the “Jolene” singer is never going to sing again. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the National Enquirer, doctors have told the famous country star’s face was partially paralyzed by Bell’s Palsy last year but the diagnosis may be worse than they feared due to new evidence. "Medical experts" tell the tabloid the singer may have suffered from a mini-stroke as well. The outlet maintains that recent video footage of Parton where the singer was thanking the National Guard for their heroic services during the current coronavirus epidemic and also congratulated the Tennessee college graduates, her lips were barely moving.
“Dolly’s face has never been this stiff,” a supposed source told the outlet. The so-called source added, “She seems to be able to speak out of the right side of her mouth and her right eye seems to be permanently squinted. Everyone is fearing the worse for her!” Doctors who viewed the videos claim the so-called friends of the singer have a reason to be concerned. “It’s noticeable and concerning,” a doctor from New York says. Another doctor from Florida said to the publication, “She has weak muscles on the right side of her face and it’s obvious when she speaks.”
We’d first like to point out that neither doctor have actually treated Dolly Parton. They are just basing their dubious speculation of a video of the singer. Also, Parton has not revealed that she is suffering from Bell’s Palsy, even though the story alleges the singer was diagnosed last year. Additionally, and most importantly, Parton just released a new song amid the current lockdown. The song, “Life Is Good Again,” certainly proves Parton has not quit singing, as the tabloid wrongly speculates. Moreover, this isn't even the first time Enquirer has falsely claimed a singer could have lost her voice permanently due to a health scare.
Last year, the tabloid alleged Miley Cyrus would never sing again following her vocal chord surgery. Using similar tactics, the outlet claimed friends of the singer were fearful that she would never “sing another note.” A doctor, who had never actually treated Cyrus, asserted the singer’s “history of partying” was not a good sign, claiming the most common cause of vocal cord damage are infection, drugs, and alcohol. The story, however, was fabricated. Gossip Cop checked in with a source familiar with the singer’s recovery who confirmed the story was inaccurate, and Cyrus has indeed been singing again since the story was published. The tabloid and its" doctor" had no business making the allegations.
The tabloid in question has a spotty history covering Dolly Parton as well. Recently, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer for alleging Dolly Parton was fighting with Reba McEntire over who would get organize a tribute Kenny Rogers. The outlet alleged the singers were once best friends but started to “feud” over who would be taking the lead in paying tribute to the Gambler. The supposed “rift” caused tension within the country music world with no one knowing who’s side to take. The overdramatized tale was not true. Despite what the magazine contended, Parton and McEntire are still good friends. McEntire had even posted a tribute to Parton on her Instagram.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.