Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now

A year ago the world was the on verge of lockdown due to the emerging new coronavirus; today it looks like we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel as vaccination becomes more widespread. Recently the world’s most amazing woman Dolly Parton received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, sharing her experience on social media.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

In the three-minute-long video, Parton advocates for the importance of getting vaccinated and even adapts her iconic song “Jolene” to get across her message. Of course, Parton is dressed to the nines as always, sporting her signature blond waves and a fashionable purple cold-shoulder top. That’s when she revealed something genius to the doctor administering her shot:

“I even had a little cutout in my shirt…because I’m sure you can just reach down in there and surely find the muscle somewhere.”

And thus, the ‘vaccine shirt’ was born! No need to worry about rolling up sleeves or removing jackets, simply wearing a top with cutouts around the shoulders means you can protect yourself against Covid-19 in style. Plus, this is a top perfect for spring and summer, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe for the upcoming warmer weather.

Available in a large number of cuts, colors, sleeve lengths, etc. there is definitely a ‘vaccine shirt’ out there for you no matter your style. Gossip Cop rounded up a few of our favs.

With over 7,000 5-star reviews, this short sleeve top from Jescakoo is available in over 20 colors and patterns from classic solid black to beautiful florals. The relaxed fit with ruched sides is both comfortable and flattering, while the block cutouts on the side instantly adds a bit of flair. Plus, the price point can’t be beat!

If you’re looking for a little more coverage, this long sleeve tunic from PrinStory offers just the right balance between comfort and style. We personally love this maroon floral print, but a number of colors and patterns are available to suit your tastes. The super soft fabric feels fabulous to wear all day long, and the flowy cut hugs all the right curves while hiding any problem areas.

Perfect for practically any occasion, this twist knot tunic from TEMOFON is a fun twist on the style with just one exposed shoulder. A huge plus is the length, making it perfect to pair with leggings. The lovely side twist adds a bit of flair while also gently hugging your curves for a relaxed but flattering fit.

For something a little dressier, we love this top from LookbookStore. Along with the cold shoulder top, the bell-shaped sleeves with mesh cutouts add a chic flair. Lovely tucked into a pair of pants or left loose, this top can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.