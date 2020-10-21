Dolly Parton, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson And More Collab On Song To Fight Breast Cancer

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where health care services have been disrupted and patients' finances could be impacted, organizations like Susan G. Komen are essential to providing patients access to the care they need. Komen provides patients emotional support and guidance through their Breast Care Helpline as well as financial support through their Treatment Assistance Program. As the world's largest nonprofit breast cancer organization, they are also a huge advocate for breast cancer patients and fund research for a cure.

The organization's CEO Paula Schneider said, "We are extremely honored that these powerful women have leant their time and talents to help us advance our mission and give a moment of hope to everyone impacted by breast cancer. Together, we will save lives and get closer to a world without breast cancer."