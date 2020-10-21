Dolly Parton, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson And More Collab On Song To Fight Breast Cancer

Who doesn't love an all-star collab – especially when it's for a good cause?
Music icons Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson, and Sara Evans have come together to release the song "PINK" to benefit Susan G. Komen and fight against breast cancer. Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness month!
Though the artists featured on the track span across all musical genres, they all dream of a future where no one has to lose a loved one to breast cancer. “This is such a beautiful song of hope,” said Parton. “I’m honored to join with these powerful women to help support Susan G. Komen’s life-saving work.”
For Wilson, who is a breast cancer survivor herself and battled COVID-19 with husband Tom Hanks earlier this year, said this song is personal. “The song is not just for someone who is a survivor or going through breast cancer treatment," she said. "It is for anyone who loves someone who has been impacted by breast cancer."
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where health care services have been disrupted and patients' finances could be impacted, organizations like Susan G. Komen are essential to providing patients access to the care they need. Komen provides patients emotional support and guidance through their Breast Care Helpline as well as financial support through their Treatment Assistance Program. As the world's largest nonprofit breast cancer organization, they are also a huge advocate for breast cancer patients and fund research for a cure.
The organization's CEO Paula Schneider said, "We are extremely honored that these powerful women have leant their time and talents to help us advance our mission and give a moment of hope to everyone impacted by breast cancer. Together, we will save lives and get closer to a world without breast cancer."
"PINK" is produced by Victoria Shaw and co-written with Erin Kinsey and Jodi Marr. Shaw's songwriting credits include "The River" by Garth Brooks and "Nobody Wants to be Lonely" by Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera.
The song is distributed by Brighter Day Records and is available digitally everywhere.