Dolly Parton In ‘Desperate Bid’ To ‘Save’ Miley Cyrus?

Ariel Gordon
1:00 pm, May 2, 2021
Dolly Parton on the left in white, performing on stage with Miley Cyrus, on the right in gold
(Getty Images)

Is Dolly Parton staging an intervention for Miley Cyrus? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the report.

Dolly Parton Concerned For ‘Wild Child’ Miley Cyrus?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer is claiming that “distressed” Dolly Parton is staging an intervention for her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. According to the report, a recent night of drinking has “triggered alarm bells” for Cyrus’ family, including close friend and godmother, country legend, Dolly Parton. An insider spilled to the tabloid that “Dolly had always fussed over Miley like a mother hen,” and “she’s worried Miley is going to throw away her career and her life.”

But the tabloid insists Parton has a plan. According to the publication, Parton has talked about reaching out to other country music icons to stage a star-studded intervention. The insider explains “Dolly wants to enlist woman she knows Miley truly admires, like Reba McEntire and Loretta Lynn, and organize a sit-down.” The source continues, claiming “dolly knows if Miley hears from legends who have achieved so much in the music industry, she’s likely to understand any mistakes she makes now can affect her life forever.”

The tabloid goes over Cyrus’ history with drugs and alcohol, insisting “every time Dolly thinks Miley’s got her demons beat, she hears of another slip-up, so she feels like it’s time to take action.” Finally, the insider concludes by explaining how Cyrus’ parents feel the “Party In The USA” singer won’t listen to them, and hope Parton will come to the rescue.

Dolly Parton Planning Star-Studded Intervention?

So, is it true that Dolly Parton is taking matters into her own hands and planning an intervention for Miley Cyrus? Of course not.

The article fails to provide a decent explanation as to why exactly Dolly Parton would be so concerned. Sure, she’s Cyrus’ godmother, but never before has she intervened in Cyrus’ life like this. Additionally, the magazine doesn’t pinpoint exactly why she’s so concerned at the moment. The only recent event the tabloid can even mention is when Cyrus was spotted drinking last month, photos of which have spawned numerous false reports in the supermarket tabloids.

Furthermore, the paper only seems to be insulting Cyrus, and not much more. The magazine calls her a “wrecking ball,” and “head case,” making it clear that there was never any real concern for Cyrus. This was clearly another story about Cyrus going crazy, in a long line of similar ones.

The Tabloid On Cyrus

It’s hard to trust the National Enquirer to report accurately on Cyrus. This is the same tabloid that claimed Cyrus was driving people away with her “wild ways,” which Gossip Cop disproved at the time. The tabloid also reported that Cyrus was desperate and flailing after her latest album tanked. Fortunately, Gossip Cop clarified that Cyrus was not concerned and had no reason to be, the album was a hit. Finally, the tabloid claimed Cyrus had developed a creepy obsession with Harry Styles and was making him uncomfortable. Clearly, the tabloid has a long history of insulting Cyrus’ character, and this article is no different.

