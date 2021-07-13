Dolly Parton ‘Fears’ For ‘Frail’ And ‘Ailing’ Husband’s Health?

Dolly Parton is known for her blonde wigs, big boobs, legendary voice, and a 55-year long marriage to Carl Dean. Now, one tabloid is claiming the couple’s days together are numbered, as Dean is allegedly suffering from a debilitating illness. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

In Sickness And In Health?

“Dolly Fears For Frail Husband” reads a headline in this week’s issue of Woman’s Day. The publication reports Dean is battling the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and Parton is being put through the emotional ringer dealing with it. “His memory comes and goes, you just never know. He does still recognize Dolly and his caregivers,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet.

“Dolly’s coping by loving him,” another source told the publication, saying the country icon is making sure her husband is following his doctor’s orders, helping him exercise regularly and taking his medication and necessary vitamins. To close out the article, the outlet asserts that “though insiders say bubbly Dolly has been brought to tears by her husband’s waning health, she tries to stay grateful for his good days.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Parton did mention late last year that Dean was not in the best health. However, beyond that, the Grammy Award winner has not said anything else about his diagnosis or prognosis. For a tabloid to make up or leak such sensitive information about a person’s physical and mental state is sinister. Alzheimer’s is fatal. If he does have it, the decent and dignified thing to do is let Parton tell the world on her own time. If he doesn’t, then making up vicious lies about someone is abhorrent. There’s a reason Dean has rarely made public appearances during his marriage.

It’s worth noting that most of this article is filled with details about the couple’s marriage history that anyone could find on the internet. The outlet also tries to pass off Parton quotes from other publications as their own. The Queen of Country did not take an interview with Women’s Day.

As for Parton’s mental state, she still has attended events over the last couple of months as COVID restrictions have been lifted. She posted a video on Instagram a little over a month ago, playing with her dog Billy the Kid. Earlier this month, she went antiquing in Middle Tennessee and seemed to be all smiles. Whether the claims in the article is true or made up, she is definitely functioning.

Here The Tabloids Come Again

The tabloids love to use those pretty lies to get attention. The same outlet that published this story also reported that she was feuding with fellow country diva Reba McEntire. This turned out to be false. The National Enquirer frequently lies about the singer’s personal life and published an identical story to this one back in February, saying Dean “has months to live.” It then went on to write another article claiming her May wedding anniversary was “terrible” due to her husband’s health. Good thing Gossip Cop is no “dumb blonde” and called each story out.

