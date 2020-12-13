Dolly Parton Celebrating Her Birthday Next Month With Huge 'Blowout'?

She Has Other Birthday Plans

It’s strange that these so-called sources would know all these details about Parton’s Dollywood birthday bash, but not know what Parton is actually going to do in 2021. The “9 to 5” singer will celebrate her birthday with a global stadium tour. She’ll also be launching a Broadway show, a new book, and a new album. The Enquirer did get one thing right: she won’t be stopping any time soon.