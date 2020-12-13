Dolly Parton Celebrating Her Birthday Next Month With Huge 'Blowout'?

Among the most beloved stars in country music, Dolly Parton is going to celebrate her 75th birthday this coming January. One tabloid says she’s going to splurge over $1 million to celebrate in style. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Parton is “as anxious as anybody to say goodbye to 2020- and say it in style.” The “Jolene” singer “wants to gather her closest pals, as well as people from all aspects of her life, and celebrate something positive,” so long as “the pandemic lockdown is lifted.” She has even “set aside a million bucks to make it happen.”
The party will be at Dollywood, and will include “country legends (such) as Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.” Sources say there will be music and an appearance from Parton’s reclusive husband Carl Dean. The article concludes by saying Parton doesn’t consider this milestone birthday “to be a sign she’ll be wrapping up her career any time soon.”
Aside from the stray line about his only happening “if the pandemic lockdown is lifted,” this story largely avoids the reality that this birthday cannot and will not happen. At least not on Parton’s January 19 birthday. It’s wishful thinking to expect this lockdown to end in a month. Parton of all people will respect COVID-19 regulations as she donated $1 million for the Moderna vaccine.
It’s strange that these so-called sources would know all these details about Parton’s Dollywood birthday bash, but not know what Parton is actually going to do in 2021. The “9 to 5” singer will celebrate her birthday with a global stadium tour. She’ll also be launching a Broadway show, a new book, and a new album. The Enquirer did get one thing right: she won’t be stopping any time soon.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for its absurd story that Dean was furious with Parton over her “wandering eye.” After 54 years it’s safe to say Dean and Parton understand each other. This tabloid also said Parton would never sing again, only for Parton to immediately release a new song. Clearly, this tabloid cannot be believed when it comes to stories about Parton.
Another tabloid, the Globe said Parton would celebrate her birthday by getting $2 million in plastic surgery. Parton has gotten plastic surgery over the years, but never anything nearly as dramatic or dangerous as this tabloid describes here. She’ll celebrate her 75th birthday with her adoring fans, not with copious plastic surgery or a dangerous Dollywood blowout.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
