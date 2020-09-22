Dolly Parton And Reba McEntire Still Feuding?

The Country Music World Was Shaken Up?

An insider told the publication that both McEntire and Parton “considered” themselves Roger’s closet confidante. The source continued that “neither one of them wanted the other to take the lead in paying tribute to him.” The tabloid further stated that McEntire and Parton have dragged their beef into the wider world of country music and have called several other singers such as Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley to do a live tribute show. “They’ve asked the country music world to take sides,” dished the insider. The source concluded that this squabble was a disaster but neither singer was “backing down.”