Doja Cat Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe While Performing In Miami, See Video From Every Angle Here

It’s bound to happen to every performer eventually, right? Doja Cat had an unfortunate embarrassing moment while performing onstage in Miami over the weekend, but the singer recovered so well, some of her fans in the audience thought it was all a part of her act. Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, further proved that she was unbothered by the gaffe by asking her Twitter followers to share the video the next day.

Doja Cat’s Miami Performance Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Several videos, from every angle possible, of Doja Cat falling onstage after a weekend performance in Miami went viral on social media. The unfortunate fall came as Doja Cat performed in a skintight white skirt with a huge slit up one side and an equally tight, long-sleeve cut-out crop top. The “Say So” singer also wore a pair of sky-high orange heels, which likely didn’t help her balance. Also not helping the rapper stay on her feet were all the dollar bills littering the small round stage that was surrounded on almost every side by fans.

Despite her tumble, an eyewitness told Page Six, “There were certain people who thought it was part of an act and other people that were, like, ‘Ohh.’” “But she fully owned it,” the source continued, adding, “She literally fell, went on her butt and then went from her butt to her knees and started swinging her hair around.” Doja Cat didn’t miss a beat. After taking just a second to recover from what sounded like an awfully hard fall to the floor, Doja Cat was right back to performing.

In fact, sources said she extended the performance to a total of 10 songs for the enthused crowd. “She was so fine because she was so amped up,” the source explained. Even after her set was over, Doja Cat kept the party going for at least another 30 minutes at a private table that she shared with her guests, which included Ty Dolla Sign and his girlfriend.

The staff at the venue checked on Doja Cat after the performance concluded, but she apparently assured them she was just fine. Fans at the club were totally impressed with not only Doja Cat’s quick recovery but with her entire performance. “The crowd was going nuts for her,” the witness added. “She did not perform like a club performance, it was much more like a concert.”

Doja Cat Made Sure The Moment Went Viral

The day after the club concert, Doja Cat proved once again that she’s even tougher than she looks and actually requested that fans share the video to her Twitter page, which quickly accumulated several different angles of the fall and her quick thinking.

somebody send me the video of me falling last night. Post in thread below thank u 🙏 — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) July 11, 2021

YOU FELL RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/hAlqXyXZZ8 — normie (@hallusinogenic) July 12, 2021

We know a true professional when we see one, and Doja Cat is about as professional as they come. She took a hit and kept on swinging. It’s a total relief to see that she didn’t hurt herself and that she’s looking back on the incident with a sense of humor and pride for her quick-on-her-feet recovery. Way to perform through the pain, Doja Cat!

More News From Gossip Cop

Paula Abdul Goes ‘Overboard’ On Plastic Surgery, ‘Blown Up’ Face Scaring Co-Stars?



‘Cash-Strapped’ Corey Gamble Begging Kris Jenner To Increase His Allowance?



‘Wilting’ Whoopi Goldberg Struggling With ‘Ill Health’ And Lung Problems?



‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach ‘Smashing The Scales At 230 Pounds’?



James Brolin Upset With Barbra Steisand Over Her Refusal To Socialize Post-Pandemic?