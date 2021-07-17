Doja Cat Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In Steamy Bikini Post

As if writing the song of the summer wasn’t enough, hitmaker Doja Cat had to steal the look of the summer too. Clad in a striped blue bikini Doja looked snatched, sizzling, yet cool for the season in her latest Instagram post.

Hot Girl Summer Featuring Doja Cat

Fresh off her latest record Planet Her, the California rapper decided to strike some steamy poses by the pool. The end result is well, you can just check the comments yourself but the rapper has her fans drooling.

First things first, Doja Cat got BODY. The “Kiss Me More” star showed off her curvaceous frame while wearing a strappy blue bikini and some stylish chunky sunglasses. The first thing that Doja Cat’s 12.6 million followers noticed was her absolutely snatched waist and figure. Hey, the 25-year-old rapper didn’t write “Juicy” for nothing!

One thing we especially love about these shots is the beautiful color coordination. Doja Cat frolics in the pool in her blue bikini, with the blue sky behind her and even blue nails on her fingers.

In the first shot, she shows off her full profile with her hands on her head, while in the next two she playfully splashes water towards the camera. In the last snapshot Doja Cat strikes a sultry and seductive pose; legs bent, hands on her thighs, and lips pressed into an unconcerned pout. It’s Doja Cat’s classic shtick; unbothered, en vogue, yet effortlessly gorgeous.

Taking It All In Stride

But even the smoothest stars slip up– literally! Last week, Doja Cat took an embarrassing spill while performing in Miami that went viral for all the wrong reasons. The singer slipped and fell on her butt but took the performance in stride even asking folks on Twitter to post their videos of the accident!

From laughing at her own onstage fall and posting steamy thirst traps on Instagram to writing smash records, Doja Cat really is the pop star that can do it all.

