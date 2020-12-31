Who Is Doja Cat’s Mom? All About Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer

Her debut studio album Amala was released in 2018 to little fanfare. However, the single "Mooo!"—a trippy track about the singer imagining herself as a cow—became a viral sensation. She rode the sudden popularity into 2019, when her second album Hot Pink shot her into legit stardom. Thanks to hits like "Say So," it was certified Gold within a year of its release. Check out the music video for "Like That" featuring Gucci Mane—it's had over 108 million views to date: