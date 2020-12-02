Does Doja Cat Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Dating History

Thanks to her unforgettable personality, eclectic style, and unique sound, Dojo Cat’s career has really skyrocketed over the past couple of years. The 25-year-old rapper has become one of the world’s most popular new artists—and with that fame comes the inevitable speculation about her relationship status. So who is Doja Cat’s boyfriend? Who has she gone out with in the past? Here we take a deep give into the performer's dating history.
Doja Cat is truly a self-made star. Back in 2012, at the tender age of 17, the self-taught rapper scored herself a record deal after writing, recording, and uploading her song “So High” to Soundcloud. Her debut EP, Purrr!, was released in 2014, followed by her first studio album, Amala, in 2018. That same year, Doja Cat self-produced the music video for her hilarious song, “Mooo!,” which earned her major attention as an internet meme (and an all-around fun and creative person!).
But the artist’s biggest breakthrough came with the release of her second album, Hot Pink, in 2019. The album reached the number nine spot on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit singles "Boss Bitch" and "Say So," both of which went viral on TikTok.
Doja Cat wowed the crowd with her debut performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and took home her very own Moon Man for Push Best New Artist. The performer also won two American Music Awards for New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist, and was nominated for three Grammys.
Not much is known about Doja Cat’s love life, as the “Say So” singer has been pretty good at keeping her private life private. Most recently, tongues began to wag when she was spotted hanging out with 36-year-old rapper French Montana. But the artist quickly shut those rumors down with a Tweet explaining that the pair were just working on a song together.
We do know about one of Doja Cat’s past relationships, however. She dated indie music artist Johnny Utah, who was born Jacob Sullenger and now uses the stage name JAWNY. In an old Instagram Live video now archived on YouTube, the couple explained that they met online in 2019 after Doja Cat watched the video for JAWNY’s song, “Honeypie.”
“I didn’t like the song,” she admitted. “But I liked the way you moved….It was your pants. I was like ‘Oh I like his pants.’”
“So I commented on his Instagram and was like, I love you, baby,” she continued.
JAWNY then explained that he commented back saying, "Hey girl, I just showed this pic to my little cousin and I told him that we're together. Don't make me look like a liar now. He looks up to me."
Apparently, that really won over the “Freak” rapper, prompting her to follow JAWNY on Instagram. The two then started to get to know each other online and in person.
Like Dojo Cat, JAWNY began honing his musical skills at a young age. In a 2020 interview with Diymag.com, the Philadelphia-born artist said, “Me and my brother were like, ‘We’re gonna make beats, and we’re gonna be famous rap stars and we’re gonna produce for Pharrell’ - this is when we were like, 12 years old.”
The singer released his breakthrough hit “Honeypie” on YouTube in 2019, which scored close to nine million views and made him an instant viral hit.
That single led JAWNY to sign with Interscope Records earlier this year. He released his debut project, a 10-track mixed tape called For Abby, this past October.
But the real question when it comes to JAWNY is, why did he feel the need to change his stage name twice? Turns out, it was a request from actor Keanu Reeves, who’s character was named Johnny Utah in the 1991 movie Point Blank. In an interview earlier this year with NME, JAWNY explained:
"Keanu Reeves didn’t like that I was using his character name from Point Break, so he [expletive] hit me up ‘cos we’re boys and we have each other’s number — Keanu’s my right-hand man. He calls me up, like: ‘Hey man. Really need you to change that name.’ I said: ‘You know what, Keanu? You got it, man. You’re my boy, my partner: anything for you.’ I went to the label, jumped on the table and said: ‘Boys, we gotta have a name change.’ And it was done right there.”
While Doja Cat and JAWNY certainly made a cute and cool couple, the pair broke up in February of this year. According to Popbuzz, the “Tia Tamera” singer confirmed their split in an Instagram Live, saying: "Everything is ok. I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is ok. We have been cool. Nothing weird going on. No drama, or weird [expletive] going on. [Expletive] just didn't work out.”
So what’s Doja Cat’s current relationship status? While it’s impossible to know for sure, all her recent social media posts and pictures indicate that she is single. But we’re not worried for this ultra-talented star—it’s just a matter of time before she’s back on the dating scene!