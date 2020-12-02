Does Doja Cat Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Dating History

Who Is Doja Cat?

Doja Cat is truly a self-made star. Back in 2012, at the tender age of 17, the self-taught rapper scored herself a record deal after writing, recording, and uploading her song “So High” to Soundcloud. Her debut EP, Purrr!, was released in 2014, followed by her first studio album, Amala, in 2018. That same year, Doja Cat self-produced the music video for her hilarious song, “Mooo!,” which earned her major attention as an internet meme (and an all-around fun and creative person!).

But the artist’s biggest breakthrough came with the release of her second album, Hot Pink, in 2019. The album reached the number nine spot on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit singles "Boss Bitch" and "Say So," both of which went viral on TikTok.