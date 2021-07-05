Does Sydney Sweeney Have A Boyfriend? The Truth About Her Love Life

With supporting roles in shows and limited series such as Pretty Little Liars, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects — not to mention her breakthrough part as Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria — Sydney Sweeney’s star is steadily rising. But while the world’s been seeing a lot of this 23-year-old actress, little is known about her love life and who’s she’s dating. To bring you into the loop, here’s everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend.

Sydney Sweeney Is Most Famous For Her Role On ‘Euphoria’

Thus far during her short but successful career, Sweeney has played a wide range of complex and unique characters. From a young, doomed bride on The Handmaid’s Tale to a member of the Manson family in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the roles she’s taken on have been purposefully diverse. “I always strive to be able to play different characters from myself, and then different characters from each other,” the actress said in a 2020 interview with Paper magazine. “And life for the past couple years has been that, so I’m really thankful.”

As the popular yet troubled Cassie Howard on Euphoria, Sweeney has proven herself to be a powerful and dynamic actress. The Emmy-winning drama, which stars Zendaya in the lead role and also features up-and-comers like Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi, has been lauded by critics for its smart, stylish, and realistic portrayal of teenage struggles. Sweeney’s character in particular has struck a chord with many young fans.

“Cassie is a very real, relatable girl,” the actress said in a 2020 interview with Paper magazine. “There’s so many aspects of her storyline and life that different girls and people can relate to, whether it’s a broken home, alcoholic parents, relationships with boys, slut-shaming… She’s still trying to figure out who she is as a person, and I think that as time goes on you’ll slowly see Cassie figure herself out — or figure herself out less.”

Sweeney also says it’s her intent to keep on seeking out eclectic roles that challenge and excite her. “I hope to be able to continue playing diverse characters, and working with extraordinary filmmakers and actors and growing friendships, relationships and making more meaningful projects for the world,” she told Bust.

Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Is Jonathan Davino

On Euphoria, Sweeney’s character is linked with college football star Chris McKay. But in real life, the young actress’s boyfriend is businessman Jonathan Davino. Reportedly, they’ve been together since 2018, but their relationship wasn’t officially confirmed until November 2020, when sexy photos of the couple together in Maui surfaced.

Unlike his gorgeous girlfriend, Davino is not in the entertainment business. He’s a businessman and entrepreneur who is reportedly heir to a family-run Italian restaurant and pizzeria called Pompei.

She Prefers To Keep Her Love Life Private

One of the reasons we don’t know very much about Sweeney’s handsome beau is because the Pretty Little Liars actress is extremely private about her personal life. In fact, because she was rarely seen with Davino and didn’t put their relationship on display (he’s nowhere to be found on her Instagram, for example) most people assumed she was single. So, when those paparazzi shots of the couple on the beach surfaced last November, fans were brokenhearted.

“Sydney Sweeney has a man… Thanksgiving canceled,” one fan tweeted soon after the sexy pics started circulating. What that fan probably didn’t expect was to get a reply from Sweeny herself.

In response to the tweet, the Sharp Objects star shared an old picture of herself posing with a friend in formal dress. Along with the pic, she wrote: “baby girl go have a feast. your girl at prom ;)”

— Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) November 26, 2020

In addition to prompting a funny response from the original Twitter user (“so what she’s saying is… I have a chance,” she wrote), Sweeney’s sassy reply lead to an avalanche of comments from fans hoping the actress was hinting at being bisexual.

“ARE U A SAPPHIC THE GAYS NEED TO KNOW,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Had another dream that i was dating sydney sweeney…god WHEN.”

It didn’t take long for Sydney Sweeney to start trending on the platform thanks to her many devoted and lovesick fans.

Though Sweeney remains quiet about her relationship with Davino, we’re happy for them and wish them all the best!