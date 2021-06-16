Prince William Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘Killing’ Queen Elizabeth With His Behavior?

Queen Elizabeth turned 95 in April and with the recent death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, rumors have flown that the longest-reigning British monarch may be nearing her own end. One tabloid claims Prince Harry might be causing her undue stress. Prince William is allegedly furious at his brother for “killing the queen.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry has been speaking out against the Firm and the royal family since March and according to the Globe, Prince William has had enough. The future king attributes his brother’s “crusade against his royal relatives” to unnecessary stress put on their grandmother. “William’s had it with Harry’s TV trash talk, which is not almost a weekly event,” an unnamed palace courtier told the paper. “Her majesty was heartbroken when Harry criticized her parenting skills, especially since she’s doted on Prince Charles’ sons since the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Now things have gone from bad to worse.”

The outlet cites the infamous Oprah interview as the couple’s first offense against the crown and his grandmother by default. Prince Harry’s persistence that his father was “cold and distant” did not help matters and further divided the already estranged brothers. The insider claims they are communicating through mutual friends, adding, “William has warned the palace knows many things Harry and his wife wouldn’t want exposed – and to back off before it’s too late.”

The Truth Behind The Claim

First of all, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t talk trash about the royal family on a weekly basis. They did one interview with Oprah in March and Prince Harry participated in a docuseries about mental health, where he talked about the trauma growing up in the media and in a harsh environment. Telling the truth and trashing his father for being “cold and distant” are two different things. Secondly, for an article reporting on the allegation that Prince Harry is “killing” his grandmother, it sure does talk a lot about Prince William and his issues with his brother. It’s a little misleading.

The rumors that Prince William and Prince Harry are fighting over the queen’s health are rubbish. Prince William and wife Kate Middleton welcomed Prince Harry’s little girl Lilibet into the world on their official Instagram page. Queen Elizabeth has already Zoomed with her newest great-grandchild. While it’s safe to say tensions may still be there between the two brothers, Prince Harry had nothing but love for his grandmother. He even named his daughter after her.

Wrong About The Brothers’ Relationship

This is not the first time the Globe has gotten it wrong about relations between Prince Harry and Prince William since the Oprah interview. In April, it reported Prince Harry had vowed never to speak to his brother again. to his brother again. A month later, they said Prince Charles and Prince William wanted Prince Harry committed to an institution “shut him up“. Last week, they lied again in a story claiming that the younger prince and wife were shunning the future king and his wife for not being ‘woke’ enough. Gossip Cop obviously busted every story.

