Does Prince Harry Now Have A Royal Man Bun? Neighbor Rob Lowe Says Yes

Prince Harry's orange locks are an iconic part of his look, but one of his Montecito neighbors seems to think that he may be doing something new with his hair. Rob Lowe says that he caught a rare glimpse of the Archewell boss as he returned home, and the actor seems to think that there may be a royal man bun in the works.
Lowe told The Late Late Show host James Corden that he finally saw his neighbor Prince Harry while out on a drive in Montecito, California. "It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail," Lowe explained. "I'm just saying. It looked to me, as a casual observer, that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."
Given the royal tendency for extremely neat grooming and tidy fashion, Corden was skeptical, like many would be. Lowe responded to the host's incredulity by saying, "Oh no, it was him because I have to say, I followed him to the house to see if the car went in." It seems like it wasn't just another red-haired man, but the prince himself, although we will note that it's extremely possible that the Duke of Sussex's hair is the same as ever and he had a mask or hat on that gave the illusion of ponytail when glimpsed through Lowe's momentary angle.
Still, the long 'do is an entirely plausible scenario. The pandemic has made haircuts seem like an unnecessary risk for some, especially for anyone who's working from home. Given that Prince Harry and his wife are able to do so, we can't really blame the veteran for letting his locks grow out a bit. Recent photos of the duke from November reveal that his hair is pretty dang short. Only two or so months of growth doesn't strike us as quite ponytail length, but when will we next see the royal couple and find out?
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave back to their community by providing food for The Mission Continues, a nonprofit that helps veterans after they return from service. While there's no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy with their Netflix and podcast deals, we wouldn't be surprised if the next glimpse we get of the royal is at another charity event.
