Does Kylie Jenner Still Want Tyga To Be Her Next 'Baby Daddy?'

Was Another Baby The Reason Kylie Split From Travis Scott?

The source revealed the beauty mogul and rapper were “fooling around in the bedroom and Kylie said she's not too concerned about protection. If she accidentally got pregnant, she'd probably be happy about it.” The unnamed insider further disclosed the reason Jenner broke up with Scott was that the reality star wanted to have another baby but the hip-hop artist didn’t. "Travis reasoned that they were in no place to be having another kid. That's what put Kylie over the edge,” the source claimed.