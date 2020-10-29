Does Kim Kardashian Have Six Toes?

Now that Kim Kardashian is back from a controversial (and outrageously expensive) birthday bash, it's time to dissect the photos. And the burning question we have is, does she have an extra toe? Let's investigate.
In a new series of pics posted on social media, Kardashian includes a shot where she's strutting with party guest (and close friend) Lala Anthony. The birthday girl is wearing strappy black sandals and, upon close inspection, appears to have an extra digit on her left toe. Naturally, chaos ensued among commenters.
"WHY IS KIM HAVING SIX TOES IN ONE OF THESE PICS NOT TRENDING," asked one Twitter user. "OMFG! She’s got six toes!" exclaimed another.
Diehard super stans know that this isn't the first time the theory has floated around. In an August 2019 photo plugging her KKW Fragrance line, fans first noticed what looked like an extra toe. Since Kardashian didn't address the matter, it was widely written off as a Photoshop fail.
It took over a year, but in September, Kardashian finally addressed the issue in an Instagram Story. "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said. "But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture. I don't know why it looks like a sixth toe." Kardashian pointed to a nub of flesh that protrudes from the side of her pinky toe. "I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot."
Oddly enough, Kim is not the only Kardashian family member subject to foot-shaming. In a March trip to the Bahamas, little sister Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to address the same issue.
"Everyone wants to come for my f--king toes," she said. "By the way, I have cute a-- feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."
Acutely aware of how odd it is that people are studying her feet, she added, "This is a weird a-- video."