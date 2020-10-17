Does Kanye West Actually Believe He Stands A Chance To Become The President Of The United States?

In a Tuesday tweet, he posted what appeared to be early election results in Kentucky. It showed that West received 19% of the vote, putting him ahead of Biden (14%) and Trump (2%). Aside from the unlikelihood of Trump receiving single-digit votes in a Republican stronghold, one would be wise to ask why West was celebrating—his screen grab makes clear that he was still well behind independent candidate Brock Pierce (29%) and Libertarian Jo Jorgenson (36%).