Does Jennifer Aniston Have Kids? Here’s What We Know

It’s been decades since Jennifer Aniston was first dubbed America’s Sweetheart, but our collective obsession with the actress has never faded over time—particularly when it comes to questions about her love life and kids. For years, we’ve dug into her dating history and carefully studied her multiple trips down the aisle. But what about motherhood? It feels as if on any given day, there are new reports that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant. Or maybe little ones are already in the picture, in which case, the burning question would be: who are Jennifer Aniston’s kids? Find out the truth about the Friends actress and her parenthood status.

Jennifer Aniston Has Been Married Twice

Aniston has had two high-profile marriages, both of which took place after her rise to A-list superstardom.

As we all know, her first husband was Brad Pitt. The pair were married between 2000 and 2005. Many sources blamed an affair between Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the couple’s demise.

“We’re not in daily communication,” Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter a decade after their split. “But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen].”

Aniston was in no rush to remarry. Her next serious relationship wasn’t until 2011 when she began to date her Wanderlust co-star, Justin Theroux. The couple tied the knot on August 5, 2015, but announced their separation by the end of 2017.

“When [my marriages] came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” Aniston told Elle in 2018. “Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

One might assume that Aniston, now 52, built a family with either one or both of her former spouses.

Does Jennifer Aniston Have Kids?

No, Aniston does not have children. And frankly, if we’d all stop asking about it, she’d be relieved.

In an interview with Allure, the actress said, “I don’t like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women—that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair. You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering—dogs, friends, friends’ children.”

Aniston continued to express her frustration on the subject. She remarked, “This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is.”

In July 2016, Aniston took an even firmer stance in a Huffington Post essay.

“This past month in particular has illuminated for me how much we define a woman’s value based on her marital and maternal status,” wrote Aniston. “The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time… but who’s counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children.”

Is Jennifer Aniston Pregnant?

No, Jennifer Aniston is not pregnant. At Gossip Cop, we have debunked these rumors on multiple occasions.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up,” she wrote in her Huffington Post piece.”

“I resent being made to feel ‘less than’ because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: ‘pregnant’ or ‘fat,'” she added.

Aniston also told People in 2014 that inquiries about any woman’s parenthood status were generally unfair.

“I just find it to be energy that is unnecessary and not really fair for those who may or may not [have children],” said Aniston. “Who knows what the reason is, why people aren’t having kids. There’s a lot of reasons that could be, and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss.”

“It’s everyone’s personal prerogative, that’s all.”

Does Jennifer Aniston Have Plans For Kids In The Future?

Don’t rule out the possibility of Aniston pushing a stroller just yet. In a 2020 exchange with Sandra Bullock for Interview, she painted a pretty picture of her future.

“It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain,” she said. “I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

Take Aniston at her word, as written in her Huffington Post essay.

“I have grown tired of being part of this narrative,” she wrote. “Yes, I may become a mother someday. And since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know.”