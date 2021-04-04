Does Jamie Foxx Have A Wife? What We Know About His Love Life

When it comes to his love life, Jamie Foxx is a sneaky, sly fox (excuse the pun). The 53-year-old actor is notoriously discreet about his relationships, and rabid fans who ask “Who is Jamie Foxx’s wife?” are often surprised to learn that he’s never put a ring on anyone’s finger.

Foxx prefers that the public focus on his career achievements, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a ladies man. Off-camera, the Golden Globe winner has been linked to an exhausting list of women. Get the scoop on all of Jamie Foxx’s girlfriends—at least the ones we know about—and find out who he’s attached to in 2021.

Perhaps Foxx’s most talked-about relationship was with actress Katie Holmes. The origins of their romance are unclear—word is that they were first hooking up in August 2013, but Foxx repeatedly denied it. In fact, he went as far as to tell ET in October “[the rumors] are one hundred percent not true.”

By May 2015, the two were seen in a photo holding hands at his home studio. But Foxx was still singing the same tune. He insisted that the two were just friends and that Holmes was there to do voice work for an animated series.

“I guess some knucklehead person who was here hit us with the phone cam,” he told ET. “I guess they are trying to get money for whatever. It’s amazing what people will do to sell you out.”

Watch the video below of Jamie Foxx specifically denying those rumors and mentioning that everything was taken out of context:

Holmes also did her part to shut down rumors. In 2016, the New York Times asked if she was still single after her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise. “…Or is there a secret marriage we have to talk about?” Asked the outlet.

Holmes laughed and said, “Nooo, I’m not married. But thank you for asking.”

The two successfully denied dating for at least three years. But by the summer of 2018, they slowly let their guard down. The couple was spotted in various places together: on the beach in Malibu, at the gym in Atlanta, and dining out in New York City. They finally made their first public appearance together in May 2019 at the famed Met Gala. Foxx’s 20-year-old daughter Corinne even spoke to ET about the pair, but kept details to a bare minimum.

“They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful,” she said. “They’re really good, really great.”

Did Tom Cruise Stop Katie Holmes From Being Jaime Foxx’s Wife?

One possible reason that they kept such a tight lid on their relationship was Tom Cruise. According to Radar Online, appearing single was a requirement of her split from the Mission Impossible star.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” said an insider. “She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri.”

Holmes appeared to abide by the clause, but the couple still split shortly after the Met Gala and Katie Holmes never became Jaime Foxx’s wife. In August 2019, Foxx was spotted with 19-year-old Sela Vave. An insider insisted to People that “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer.”

Regardless, the sighting opened the floodgates for speculation about Foxx and Holmes’ break-up. Two different sources gave he said/she said accounts to Page Six. One said trouble started when Holmes canceled a planned trip to Montauk; the other said Foxx bailed at the last minute. A third insider told People that neither story was true.

“It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships,” said the source. “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”

To date, neither have addressed the relationship or its demise.

Jamie Foxx Has Been Romantically Connected To Many Celebrities

Prior to Holmes, Foxx played the field with countless women, but none of them can be called Jamie Foxx’s wife. Here’s just a small list of notable former girlfriends:

Vivica A. Fox

(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Rumor has it that Vivica A. Fox and Jamie Foxx dated in 2017—the same year they co-starred in the comedy Booty Call. There are even unconfirmed rumors that they married and separated, but Fox suggests otherwise. In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, she played a game of “marry, date, or ditch” with Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and George Clooney as the candidates.

“Jamie Foxx I would only ditch you because you’re like a brother, and we did ‘Booty Call’ together,” she said.

Even if Fox did date the Ray star, she explained to Oprah that she’s no longer interested in the type of men she dated when she was younger.

“I had to learn to stop dating little boys,” Fox told the former talk-show host in 2014. If a six-pack and a smile came my way, I was just the worst.

“I kept dating the same person, over and over. And then finally getting those same results I kind of went, ‘Wow, let’s wake up.'”

Connie Kline

Foxx has never publicly revealed the identity of his baby mamas. However, in 2018, Radar Online managed to find Connie Kline, the mother of Foxx’s eldest daughter Corinne.

Kline was described as a tax preparer and was confronted outside of a Target. When a Radar reporter asked for comment, she replied, “There’s a reason I haven’t spoken for 22 years. I like my privacy.”

Leila Arcieri

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Foxx dated model Leila Arcieri roughly between June 2004 and February 2005. Rumor has it they may have even been engaged at one point. At the very least, he didn’t keep their relationship a secret. Arcieri accompanied him on the red carpet at the 2004 Los Angeles premiere of Collateral.

Christina Milian

(Press Line Photos/Shutterstock.com)

Between August and December 2005, Foxx was linked to R&B star Christina Milian. The two seem to remain on good terms, too—in 2017, he referred to her as a friend before her appearance on his Fox game show, Beat Shazam.

Eva Marcille

(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

The actor dated America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille from March to June of 2006. She even appeared in the music video for his 2006 single, “DJ Play a Love Song.”

Lil’ Kim

(Davecsmith/Shutterstock.com)

Foxx reportedly dated rapper Lil’ Kim in 2007. A decade later, while he was promoting the film Sleepless, he was asked if he preferred Nicki Minaj over his ex. The actor didn’t hesitate to choose Kim, then broke out into a playful impression of the MC.

Kristin Grannis

Grannis is the mother of Foxx’s youngest child, daughter Annalise Bishop. The couple seems to have had a tumultuous relationship, but we may never know the details, given Foxx’s excellent work at maintaining his privacy. One thing we do know is that the co-parents were spotted having dinner together just last year, sparking rumors of a potential reconciliation.

Stacey Dash

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

In 2010, Foxx briefly dated Clueless star and conservative pundit Stacey Dash. They even made things official by appearing at the 2010 Academy Awards after-parties together.

“I did his radio show, The Foxxhole, and after the show he said, ‘Do you want to go with me to some parties Sunday night, Oscar night?’” Dash told Wendy Williams. “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, sure.’ And then he texted me and it was for real.

“He sent a car for me and then I picked him up. He wasn’t ready though. His family was there. It was all very, very wholesome. A real first [date].”

Is Jamie Foxx Dating Anyone In 2021?

In recent years, Foxx has been spotted with a couple of different women. Rumors about his romance with Vave remain unconfirmed, but many fans remain skeptical that things were strictly platonic.

He was also rumored to be dating Wilhelmina model Dana Caprio in October 2019, but by the next month, things fizzled out.

For now, Foxx appears to be single. But if his relationship status changes, we imagine it will take some serious detective work before the public finds out.