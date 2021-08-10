Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Gwen Stefani in all black, performing on stage. News Gwen Stefani Throwing Shade At Blake Shelton’s Ex-Wife By Photoshopping Her Out Of Old Photo? See What Has Fans Upset

Entertainment and celebrity gossip sites are abuzz this morning about a new post from Gwen Stefani on her social media. In the photo, Stefani is standing with her husband Blake Shelton on the red carpet of an awards show. Nothing too strange about that, right? Well, the photo shows a younger Stefani in her signature […]

 by Hugh Scott
Kate Middleton leans in to talk to Prince William at Wimbledon Royals Prince William Caught Snapping At Kate Middleton Amid Tense Vacation?

Did Prince William scream at Kate Middleton until she cried? One report says the two had a spot on vacation, and now tensions are high. How is this all Meghan Markle’s fault? Gossip Cop investigates. ‘The Moment Wills Snapped’ According to New Idea, the stress of Prince Harry and Markle’s upcoming books pushed Prince William […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Hugh Jackman smiling in a navy suit against an orange background News Does Hugh Jackman Have Skin Cancer?

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of a skin cancer scare and recently underwent a biopsy on his face. The results of his test are in. Hugh Jackman Gives An Update Last week, Jackman took to Instagram to update his fans on a skin irregularity. He wore a small bandage on the bridge of his […]

 by Matthew Radulski
side by side photos of Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest Celebrities Selena Gomez Shuts Down ‘Horndog’ Ryan Seacrest’s Flirting?

Is Ryan Seacrest trying to woo Selena Gomez? One tabloid reports Seacrest has been “sniffing around” the former Disney star, but Gomez isn’t interested. Gossip Cop investigates. Selena Gomez Tells ‘Cradle-Robber’ Ryan Seacrest ‘Not So Fast’? This week, the National Enquirer reports that Ryan Seacrest, 46, is setting his sights on dating Selena Gomez, but […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Does Hugh Jackman Have Skin Cancer?

M
Matthew Radulski
9:57 am, August 10, 2021
Hugh Jackman smiling in a navy suit against an orange background
(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc)

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of a skin cancer scare and recently underwent a biopsy on his face. The results of his test are in.

Hugh Jackman Gives An Update

Last week, Jackman took to Instagram to update his fans on a skin irregularity. He wore a small bandage on the bridge of his nose and said his dermatologist was doing a biopsy. He urged his followers to get checked and wear sunscreen.

The results of his test have come in. They are inconclusive. Jackman explained that the doctor did not take a large enough test because he’s about to start filming.

Jackman says, “They’re not that worried. What did come back makes them not worry. If anything it’s a Basal Cell Carcinoma which is non-threatening.” He once again asked folks to wear sunscreen and get their skin checked. The Prestige star added that he’ll get another biopsy in two months once filming has concluded. Jackman is thankful for the support from the world.

What’s He Filming?

Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been New York-based for the entire pandemic. Jackman was supposed to star in a Broadway revival of The Music Man opposite Hell or High Water star Sutton Foster. The show’s still on, but its debut has been delayed to December 20.

Meanwhile, Jackman’s staying extremely busy. His next project is probably The Son. It’s the follow-up to Florian Zeller’s Academy Award-winning film The Father, and Jackman stars opposite Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

Jackman’s also going to play the titular role in Apostle Paul and Enzo Ferrari, but those will likely have to wait until The Music Man wraps up. Jackman does not seem too worried about this minor cancer scare, so there’s no reason to think these projects would get canceled.

What Is BCC?

Basal Cell Carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer typically found on the head and neck. They’re caused by extended exposure to UV radiation from the sun, so wearing sunscreen is an effective method of prevention. The biggest risk with BCC is its ability to recur, and it increases the likelihood of developing other cancers. Jackman’s had BCC multiple times over the years and has long urged fans to wear sunscreen.

There are numerous ways of treating BCC, some as mild as a topical cream and some as major as surgery, all intended to kill the cancer cells. You’ll be able to see Jackman in Reminiscence, coming to theaters on August 20.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hugh Jackman Fighting With ‘Homesick’ Wife Over ‘Permanently’ Moving Back To Australia?

Meghan McCain Demands An Apology From Kathy Griffin After Cancer Announcement

Shannen Doherty Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Movie With Bruce Willis Amid Cancer Battle

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.