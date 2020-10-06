Does Houston Have The Best Celebrities? From Travis Scott To Jennifer Garner

Wes Anderson

Wesley Wales Anderson, better known simply as Wes Anderson, is known for his eccentric filmmaking style, as well as his movies’ dynamic and distinctive visual and narrative choices. The famous director, whose major films have always featured Bill Murray, came from humble beginnings. He was born in Houston as the second of three boys. Both his brothers went on to be successful as well, with Anderson’s oldest brother becoming a physician and his younger brother becoming an artist, whose work has been featured in some of Anderson’s films, such as The Royal Tenenbaums. Though he’s gone on to live in New York for much of his adult life, Anderson received his education in Texas, graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in philosophy in 1990.