Does Billie Eilish Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Current Relationship Status

Billie Eilish has written amazing—and often heartbreaking—lyrics about romantic interests, but what do we really know about her love life? Much to the chagrin of some fans, the pop singer is adamant about letting her music speak for itself. This means she doesn't share too much about her personal life, including details about past (or potentially present) partners. Read on to find out what we do know about her dating history, including any intel on Billie Eilish's boyfriend.
Billie Eilish was the breakout music star of 2019. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, made her the youngest recipient—and only female—to sweep four Grammy categories (Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year) in a single year. (She also took a fifth award for Best Pop Vocal Album.)
As the world awaits a new full-length album, the "Bad Guy" singer is releasing piecemeal projects to critical acclaim. "No Time To Die", from the upcoming 25th James Bond film, was nominated for a Grammy before the movie's release; it also makes Eilish the youngest artist to write and perform a Bond theme song.
Her latest hit, "Therefore I Am," drew 24.2 million streams within two weeks of its release.
Eilish admits to being afflicted with boy craziness. “All I ever wanted was a boyfriend," she said in a June 2020 British GQ story. "Any time when it was rainy or cloudy, all I would wish is I was with some boy. That was my thing."
That said, she doesn't (usually) kiss and tell. Eilish prefers to give vague answers about former flames. While sitting down with Dutch music station 3voor12, she said, "I was in love; I am not no more. I am in love with her—me."
Eilish's statement echoes the lyrics in her single "my future", which was released in July 2020: "'Cause I, I'm in love / With my?future / Can't wait to meet her / And I (I), I'm in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself/"
There's only one guy Eilish has ever put on blast. At a number of past concerts, she's been known to reference Henry Whitford—her first kiss. Whitford told her that locking lips wasn't as magical as he expected it would be, to which she replied to one audience, "These lips are beautiful!"
The two remain friends on Instagram, so we can assume that Eilish no longer has any hard feelings about it.
As for celebrity crushes, it's no secret that Eilish was once obsessed with Justin Bieber. In a July 2020 interview with Billboard, her mom Maggie recalls a tween-aged Eilish sobbing over the pop star's 2012 track "As Long As You Love Me."
"I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," said her mom.
Eilish is currently single... or so we think.
"It’s been months and I am not attracted to people anymore," she revealed to British GQ. "I don’t know what’s going on... It’s actually kind of dope.”
We do know that if she finally commits to someone, that person will—for the first time in her life—give her the kind of love that matches her own self-worth. “Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired," she confessed. "My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody."
But perhaps we'll never know about it. In September 2020, she appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and discussed the importance of keeping her love life out of tabloids.
"I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," said Eilish. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."
"I think about the people that have made their relationships public," she continued. "And then they break up, and it's like 'What if it goes bad?'"
Eilish added that she isn't interested in having a relationship scrutinized on social media. So for now, the world will have to look for hints and draw their own conclusions about her relationship status.