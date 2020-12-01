Does Billie Eilish Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Current Relationship Status

That said, she doesn't (usually) kiss and tell. Eilish prefers to give vague answers about former flames. While sitting down with Dutch music station 3voor12, she said, "I was in love; I am not no more. I am in love with her—me."

Eilish's statement echoes the lyrics in her single "my future", which was released in July 2020: "'Cause I, I'm in love / With my?future / Can't wait to meet her / And I (I), I'm in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself/"