Does Angelina Jolie Still Feel 'Hated' By Hollywood?

Last year, it was rumored by a tabloid that Angelina Jolie felt like most of Hollywood hated her. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it originally came out. Today, we’re taking a look back at the story and what we found out.
Around this time last year, NW reported Jolie felt that Tinseltown was against her. The tabloid argued that after the actress “came out second best” following her divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie worried her campaign to “bury” her ex-husband backfired and her reputation was soiled. An insider stated that the Girl, Interrupted actress was “reeling” after the second Maleficent film had a “paltry” opening and worried fans had turned on her because she tried to “take down Pitt.”
The source further revealed that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was “a spectacular flop," adding, Jolie was “left wondering if Hollywood still considers her bankable — especially since Brad had such an incredible showing with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The insider disclosed that the ordeal left Jolie “a basket case."
It came off a bit odd to Gossip Cop that the magazine would refer to Angelina Jolie as a “basket case” or that the actress would spend her days plotting her former husband’s demise. But when it came down to it, we weren’t really surprised at the tabloid’s unreliability and incompetence. After thoroughly investigating the report, Gossip Cop found the narrative to be highly inaccurate. Jolie was never “worried” Hollywood or her fans hated her. Three years ago, the actress spoke about her feelings in regards to being liked during an interview with The New York Times. She told the publication,
I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that’s OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am.
Ever since the actress’ relationship, marriage, and subsequent divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie has been subjected to wild and incorrect rumors about her. From depicting the actress as a “witch” to a “homewrecker,” the tabloids have continued to scrutinize the Salt actress throughout the years.
For instance, two years ago, NW claimed that Jolie was “secretly dating” Keanu Reeves. Gossip Cop busted the story after running the narrative by a source close to Jolie who dismissed the report. Last year, the same tabloid alleged that Jolie was having secret sleepovers with Bradley Cooper. If Jolie is “secretly” involved with these A-list men, how did the magazine become privy to this? Given the outlet’s reckless reporting, it was evident the Cooper story was just as false as the one about her being exiled from Hollywood.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.