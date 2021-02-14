Gossipcop

This adorable gal is all dressed up with nowhere to go in this throwback photo. She’s wearing an adorably oversized Army uniform that completely swamps her tiny form. Do you know who she is?

 by Brianna Morton
 by Deb Taylor
 by Brianna Morton
News

Do You Know Who This Gardening Gal Turned Into?

B
Brianna Morton
3:00 pm, February 14, 2021
A photo of Katie Holmes as a young girl playing in a garden with her mother

(Instagram)

This little girl clearly had a green thumb as a kid, but she grew up to become a world-famous actress. She might have been toiling in the dirt as a tiny tot, but now that she’s an adult, she’s among the stars. Do you know who she grew up to be?

Who Is This Brown-Haired Darling?

In the photo, a little girl, who doesn’t look older than 5 years old, stands in front of a small garden where her mother sits on the ground, smiling fondly at her daughter. In the girl’s cute, chubby hands are a mess of dirt and roots, clearly an early attempt at gardening. Her shiny brown hair hangs in pigtails on either side of a neat set of bangs. Now that tiny tyke is all grown up with a daughter of her own, who looks almost exactly like her famous mother.

As an adult, this mystery girl got her acting start on a famed ’90s teen drama. She soon parlayed that popularity into a successful career in film. She eventually married and had one daughter, but the marriage didn’t last. Though the pair were open about their affections while they were together, the woman has since become very private about her love life.

Is It Obvious Now?

Do you know who she is? It’s Katie Holmes! She starred in the hit ’90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek and went on to star in films like Batman Begins and Ocean’s 8. She and her daughter, Suri Cruise, live in New York, which is likely where Holmes met her newest flame, celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The two have made numerous headlines in the tabloids since their relationship began early last fall. It seems like Holmes is certainly enjoying life to the fullest!

  • B Brianna Morton

    Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

