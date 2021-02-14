Do You Know Who This Gardening Gal Turned Into?

This little girl clearly had a green thumb as a kid, but she grew up to become a world-famous actress. She might have been toiling in the dirt as a tiny tot, but now that she’s an adult, she’s among the stars. Do you know who she grew up to be?

Who Is This Brown-Haired Darling?

In the photo, a little girl, who doesn’t look older than 5 years old, stands in front of a small garden where her mother sits on the ground, smiling fondly at her daughter. In the girl’s cute, chubby hands are a mess of dirt and roots, clearly an early attempt at gardening. Her shiny brown hair hangs in pigtails on either side of a neat set of bangs. Now that tiny tyke is all grown up with a daughter of her own, who looks almost exactly like her famous mother.

As an adult, this mystery girl got her acting start on a famed ’90s teen drama. She soon parlayed that popularity into a successful career in film. She eventually married and had one daughter, but the marriage didn’t last. Though the pair were open about their affections while they were together, the woman has since become very private about her love life.

Is It Obvious Now?

Do you know who she is? It’s Katie Holmes! She starred in the hit ’90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek and went on to star in films like Batman Begins and Ocean’s 8. She and her daughter, Suri Cruise, live in New York, which is likely where Holmes met her newest flame, celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The two have made numerous headlines in the tabloids since their relationship began early last fall. It seems like Holmes is certainly enjoying life to the fullest!

