Do Cryptic Photos Prove Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Are Back Together?

Brianna Morton
10:31 am, March 22, 2021
Ana de Armas looks over her shoulder while wearing a cream colored dress
(magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com)

On Sunday, Ana de Armas posted a photo of herself wearing a necklace that sparked rumors that she and Ben Affleck were getting back together. The Knives Out actress seemingly addressed the rumors a few hours later, leaving no doubt as to the former couple’s current relationship status. 

In her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Ana de Armas posted a selfie while wearing a brown sweater and a gold necklace designed to look like one half of a broken heart. The necklace soon set tongues wagging that de Armas had reconciled with Ben Affleck, since it seemed identical to the matching set she and Affleck wore in the spring of 2020.

A few hours later, however, de Armas poured ice water on the rumors. In the very next post, de Armas posted the words “No,” “Nope,” and the phrase “I don’t think so” in several different fonts. It would appear that the necklace wasn’t a secret message as much as it was just an innocent fashion choice. This is why it never pays to read too much into accessories.

